Academy’s Board Candidates Named Ahead of Voting (Exclusive)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has presented to its membership a list of nominated candidates — which The Hollywood Reporter has obtained — running for open seats in its 54-seat Board of Governors. Voting is slated to be held June 6-10.
There are up to four candidates for the open seat in each branch. Each branch has a total of three Governors with staggered terms.
Board members who have termed out include Academy president David Rubin (casting directors branch), Jan Pascale (production designers), Mark Johnson (producers) and Nancy Utley (PR). Incumbents up for re-election include Ruth E. Carter (costume designers), Donna Gigliotti (executives) and Eric Roth (writers).
Additional candidates include actress Marlee Matlin, who starred in this year’s best picture winner CODA and previously won an Oscar for Children of a Lesser God; composer Hans Zimmer, who earlier this year won his second Academy Award, for the score of Dune; and Toby Emmerich, who THR reported Thursday will step down from his post as studio boss.
A note on the sound branch: This year four production sound mixers — Peter Devlin, Chris Munro, Lee Orloff and Mark Ulano — are candidates for the board seat, which would result in the first production sound mixer in the Academy’s history to serve in this capacity.
The new Board of Governors will participate in what will be a closely watched election of a new Academy president to replace outgoing Rubin, and hiring of a new CEO to replace outgoing Dawn Hudson. Their terms have not been without controversy, most recently over the handling of Slapgate, as well as eight pre-telecast presentations of categories including score, film editing and makeup and hairstyling, during April’s Academy Awards ceremony.
The candidates by branch are below.
Actors:
Richard Dreyfuss
John Leguizamo
Marlee Matlin
Lou Diamond Phillips
Casting Directors:
Lucy Bevan
Richard Hicks
Robi Reed
Cathy Sandrich
Cinematographers:
Dion Beebe
Michael Goi
Eric Steelberg
Amy Vincent
Costume Designers:
Ruth E. Carter
Judianna Makovsky
Directors:
John Badham
Patricia Cardoso
Kimberly Peirce
Jason Reitman
Documentary:
Evgeny Afineevsky
Joslyn Barnes
Lauren Greenfield
Chris Hegedus
Executives:
Michael Barker
Toby Emmerich
Rob Friedman
Donna Gigliotti
Film editors:
Anne Goursaud
Mark Helfrich
Nancy Richardson
Mary Sweeney
Makeup and hair stylists:
Howard Berger
Trefor Proud
Marketing and PR:
Megan Colligan
David Dinerstein
Kevin Goetz
Susan Kroll
Music:
Sharon Farber
Charles Fox
Taura Stinson
Hans Zimmer
Producers:
Jason Blum
Effie Brown
Heather Rae
Irwin Winkler
Production Designers:
John A. Kuri
Missy Parker
Short films and feature animation:
Eric Beckman
Melissa Cobb
Don Diamond
Marlon West
Sound:
Peter Devlin
Chris Munro
Lee Orloff
Mark Ulano
Visual effects:
Paul Debevec
Jonathan Erland
Hal Hickel
Helena Packer
Writers:
Scott Burns
Dale Launer
Daniel Petrie, Jr.
Eric Roth
