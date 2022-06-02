Academy’s Board Candidates Named Ahead of Voting (Exclusive)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has presented to its membership a list of nominated candidates — which The Hollywood Reporter has obtained — running for open seats in its 54-seat Board of Governors. Voting is slated to be held June 6-10.

There are up to four candidates for the open seat in each branch. Each branch has a total of three Governors with staggered terms.

Board members who have termed out include Academy president David Rubin (casting directors branch), Jan Pascale (production designers), Mark Johnson (producers) and Nancy Utley (PR). Incumbents up for re-election include Ruth E. Carter (costume designers), Donna Gigliotti (executives) and Eric Roth (writers).

Additional candidates include actress Marlee Matlin, who starred in this year’s best picture winner CODA and previously won an Oscar for Children of a Lesser God; composer Hans Zimmer, who earlier this year won his second Academy Award, for the score of Dune; and Toby Emmerich, who THR reported Thursday will step down from his post as studio boss.

A note on the sound branch: This year four production sound mixers — Peter Devlin, Chris Munro, Lee Orloff and Mark Ulano — are candidates for the board seat, which would result in the first production sound mixer in the Academy’s history to serve in this capacity.

The new Board of Governors will participate in what will be a closely watched election of a new Academy president to replace outgoing Rubin, and hiring of a new CEO to replace outgoing Dawn Hudson. Their terms have not been without controversy, most recently over the handling of Slapgate, as well as eight pre-telecast presentations of categories including score, film editing and makeup and hairstyling, during April’s Academy Awards ceremony.

The candidates by branch are below.

Actors:

Richard Dreyfuss

John Leguizamo

Marlee Matlin

Lou Diamond Phillips

Casting Directors:

Lucy Bevan

Richard Hicks

Robi Reed

Cathy Sandrich

Cinematographers:

Dion Beebe

Michael Goi

Eric Steelberg

Amy Vincent

Costume Designers:

Ruth E. Carter

Judianna Makovsky

Directors:

John Badham

Patricia Cardoso

Kimberly Peirce

Jason Reitman

Documentary:

Evgeny Afineevsky

Joslyn Barnes

Lauren Greenfield

Chris Hegedus

Executives:

Michael Barker

Toby Emmerich

Rob Friedman

Donna Gigliotti

Film editors:

Anne Goursaud

Mark Helfrich

Nancy Richardson

Mary Sweeney

Makeup and hair stylists:

Howard Berger

Trefor Proud

Marketing and PR:

Megan Colligan

David Dinerstein

Kevin Goetz

Susan Kroll

Music:

Sharon Farber

Charles Fox

Taura Stinson

Hans Zimmer

Producers:

Jason Blum

Effie Brown

Heather Rae

Irwin Winkler

Production Designers:

John A. Kuri

Missy Parker

Short films and feature animation:

Eric Beckman

Melissa Cobb

Don Diamond

Marlon West

Sound:

Peter Devlin

Chris Munro

Lee Orloff

Mark Ulano

Visual effects:

Paul Debevec

Jonathan Erland

Hal Hickel

Helena Packer

Writers:

Scott Burns

Dale Launer

Daniel Petrie, Jr.

Eric Roth