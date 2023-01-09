‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Leads Sound Editors’ Golden Reel Nominations

Michelle Yeoh in ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

With a trio of nominations, Everything Everywhere All At Once leads the feature competition of the 70th Motion Picture Sound Editors’ (MPSE) Golden Reel Awards, which announced its noms on Monday.

Close behind with two nominations apiece are The Batman, Elvis, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Moonage Daydream and Top Gun: Maverick.

A24’s genre-bending Everything is nominated in the categories of outstanding dialogue and ADR, effects/Foley and music editing in a feature film.

The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick are each nominated for dialogue/ADR and effects/Foley editing. Elvis is nominated for dialogue/ADR and music editing, and Pinocchio is nominated for music editing, as well as for sound editing in an animated movie. Meanwhile, Moonage Daydream received two noms in the documentary categories, for sound editing and music editing.

All six of the aforementioned movies are shortlisted for the Oscar in sound, along with All Quiet on the Western Front and Avatar: The Way of Water, picking up a single Golden Reel nomination each; as well as Babylon and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which were not nominated by the MPSE. The Oscar in sound combines sound editing and mixing. The Cinema Audio Society, which represents the sound mixers, is scheduled to announce its award nominees on Tuesday.

The 70th MPSE Golden Reel Awards, which recognizes work in features, TV and gaming, will be presented Feb. 26 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. As previously announced, Jerry Bruckheimer will receive the MPSE Filmmaker Award and Gwendolyn Yates Whittle (also nominated as part of Maverick‘s dialogue/Foley team) will be honored with the Career Achievement Award during the ceremony.

A full list of Golden Reel nominees follows:

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – BROADCAST ANIMATION

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: “The Last Stand” – DreamWorks Animation

Supervising Sound Editors: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch

Sound Designer: Evan Dockter

Sound Effects Editor: Adam Cioffi

Dialogue Editor: Anna Adams

Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum

Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti

Love, Death & Robots: “In Vaulted Halls Entombed” – Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Brad North MPSE

Foley Editor: Antony Zeller MPSE

Foley Artists: Zane Bruce, Lindsay Pepper

Tales of The Jedi: “The Sith Lord” – Disney

Supervising Sound Editors: David W. Collins, Matthew Wood

Sound Effects Editors: Kevin Bolen, Michael Brinkman

Foley Supervisor: Frank Rinella

Foley Artists: Margie O’Malley, Andrea Gard, Sean England

Transformers: Earthspark: “Age of Evolution” – Nickelodeon

Supervising Sound Editors: Brad Meyer MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Natalia Saavedra Brychcy MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Christine Gamache

Foley Editor: Carol Ma

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – BROADCAST LONG FORM DIALOGUE/ADR

Better Call Saul: “Saul Gone” – AMC

Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Forshager MPSE, Kathryn Madsen MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Jane Boegel

The Crown: “Gunpowder” – Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Iain Eyre

Supervising ADR Editing: Matt Mewett

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Udûn” – Amazon

Supervising Sound Editors: Robby Stambler MPSE, Damian Del Borrello MPSE

Dialogue / ADR Supervisor: Stefanie Ng

Dialogue Editors: Ailene Roberts MPSE, Ray Beentjes

ADR Group Editor: Gareth Van Niekirk

Severance: “The We We Are” – Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Jacob Ribicoff MPSE

ADR Editor: David Briggs

Dialogue Editor: Gregg Swiatlowski

Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” – Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: William Files MPSE, Craig Henighan MPSE

Dialogue / ADR Supervisor: Ryan Cole MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Korey Pereira MPSE, Jill Purdy MPSE, David Butler, Polly McKinnon, Rob Chen

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – BROADCAST LONG FORM EFFECTS/FOLEY

Andor: “Reckoning” – Disney

Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Margit Pfeiffer

Sound Effects Editor: J.R. Grubbs

Foley Editor: Shaun Farley MPSE

Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE

Sound Designer: David Acord

Better Call Saul: “Carrot and Stick” – AMC

Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Forshager MPSE, Kathryn Madsen MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Matt Temple, Marc Glassman MPSE

Foley Artists: Gregg Barbanell MPSE, Alex Ullrich

Gaslit: “Year of the Rat” – Starz

Co-Supervising Sound Editors: Kevin W. Buchholz, Stefani Feldman MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Dan Kremer MPSE, Adam Parrish King

Foley Editors: Sam Munoz, Jordan Aldinger

Foley Artists: Jacob McNaughton, Noel Vought

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power “Udûn” – Amazon

Supervising Sound Editors: Damian Del Borrello MPSE, Robby Stambler MPSE

Sound Designer: Paula Fairfield MPSE

Sound Editors: James Miller, Chris Terhune, Gareth Van Niekerk, Ryan A. Sullivan, Goeun Everett MPSE

Foley Editor: Richard Wills, Jonathan Bruce, Amy Barber

Foley Artist: Jonathan Bruce

Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” – Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: William Files MPSE, Craig Henighan MPSE

Sound Editors: Angelo Palazzo MPSE, Ken McGill, Katie Halliday, Lee Gilmore MPSE, David Grimaldi, Chris Bonis

Foley Artist: Steve Baine

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – BROADCAST SHORT FORM

Barry: “710N” – HBO

Supervising Sound Editors: Sean Heissinger, Matthew E. Taylor

Sound Designer: Rickley W. Dumm MPSE

Sound Editors: Deron Street, Candice Brunello, Charles Campagna

Dialogue Editor: John Creed MPSE

Supervising Foley Editor: Clay Weber MPSE

Foley Editor: Darrin Mann

Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore MPSE, Chris Moriana

The Bear: “Review” – FX

Supervising Sound Editor: Steve “Major” Giammaria

Sound Effects Editor: Jonathan Fuhrer

Dialogue Editor: Evan Benjamin

Foley Editor: Annie Taylor

Foley Artist: Leslie Bloome

Only Murders in the Building: “Framed” – Hulu

Supervising Sound Editors: Mathew Waters, Danika Wikke MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Borja Sau

Sound Effects Editor: Eric Offin

Foley Editor: Arno Stephanian MPSE

Foley Artists: Sanaa Kelley MPSE, Adam DeCoster

She-Hulk: “Ribbit and Rip It” – Disney

Supervising Sound Editor: Mac Smith

Sound Designer: Steve Bissinger

Sound Effects Editors: Tim Farrell, Goeun Everett MPSE

Dialogue / ADR Supervisor: Vanessa Lapato

Dialogue Editor: Ryan Cota MPSE

Foley Supervisor: Joel Raabe

Foley Editor: Ian Chase

Foley Artists: Sean England, Andrea Gard

Conforming Editor: Kim B. Christensen

Wild Babies: “Big Families” – Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Matt Coster

Sound Effects Editors: Matt Coster, Ben Wood

Sound Designers: Matt Coster, Ben Wood

Foley Editors: Matt Coster, Ben Wood

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – FEATURE ANIMATION

DC League of Super-Pets – Warner Bros. Animation

Supervising Sound Editors: Bill R. Dean MPSE, Ando Johnson

Sound Designer: Erick Ocampo

Sound Effects Editors: Chris Battaglia MPSE, Kip Smedley

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Stephanie Brown

Dialogue Editor: Chase Keehn

Supervising Foley Editor: Jessie Pariseau

Foley Editor: Bruce Tanis MPSE

Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore MPSE, Christopher Moriana

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Scott Martin Gershin MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Masanobu “Tomi” Tomita, Andrew Vernon MPSE, Dan Gamache MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Dan Gamache MPSE

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE

Lightyear – Disney Animation

Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott

Sound Designer: Ren Klyce

Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Jonathon Stevens, Benjamin A. Burtt

Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi

Foley Editors: James Spencer, Dee Selby

Foley Artists: Shelley Roden MPSE, John Roesch MPSE

Puss in Boots – DreamWorks Animation

Supervising Sound Editors: Jason W. Jennings, Julian Slater MPSE

Sound Designer: Tim Walston MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Ken McGill

Dialogue Editor: Mia Stewart MPSE

Supervising Foley Editor: Paul Pirola

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

Good Night Oppy – Amazon

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Mangini MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Dave Bach

Sound Designers: Tim Walston MPSE, Dave Whitehead MPSE, Mark Mangini MPSE

Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues – Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Leslie Shatz

Sound Designer: Leslie Shatz

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jon Flores

Moonage Daydream – Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Nina Hartstone

Sound Designers: Samir Foco, James Shirley

Sound Editor: Louise Burton MPSE

The Territory – National Geographic

Supervising Sound Editors: Rune Klausen, Peter Albrechtsen MPSE

Sound Designers: Rune Klausen, Peter Albrechtsen MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Mikkel Nielsen, Tim Nielsen

Dialogue Editors: Sebastian Vaskio, Guilherme Tortolo Magrin

Foley Editor: Pietu Korhonen

Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi, MPSE

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – FOREIGN LANGUAGE FEATURE

All Quiet on the Western Front – Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Frank Kruse

Sound Designer: Markus Stemler

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Alexander Buck

Supervising ADR Editors: Benjamin Hörbe, Alexander Buck

ADR Editors: Thomas Kalbér, Moritz Hoffmeister

Foley Editor: Kuen Il Song

Foley Artists: Carsten Richter, Daniel Weis

Argentina, 1985 – Amazon

Supervising Sound Editor: Santiago Fumagalli

Sound Effects Editors: Juan Ignacio Giobio, Nahuel De Camillis

Dialogue Editor: Ignacio Seligra

Foley Editor: Nicolás Mannara

Foley Artist: Diego Marcone

Music Editor: Stephen M. Davis

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Martín Hernández, Nicolas Becker

Sound Designer: Ken Yasumoto

Sound Effects Editors: Alejandro Quevedo, Jaime Sainz, Carolina Santana

Dialogue Editors: Valeria López Mancheva, Raynier Hinojosa, Omar Blanco

ADR Editors: Alitzel Diaz, Daniel Douglass MPSE

Foley Editors: Oscar Victoria, Pietu Korhonen, Alan Romero

Foley Artists: Heikki Kossi MPSE, Alan Romero

EO – Janus Films

Supervising Sound Editor: Radoslaw Ochnio MPSE

Sound Designer: Radoslaw Ochnio MPSE

Sound Editor: Marta Weronika Weronska

Foley Editor: Suraj Bardia MPSE

The Quiet Girl – Break Out Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Steve Fanagan MPSE

Sound Designer: Steve Fanagan MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Steve Fanagan MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Louise Burton MPSE

ADR Editor: Louise Burton MPSE

Foley Editor: Steve Fanagan MPSE

Foley Artist: Caoimhe Doyle

Triangle of Sadness – Imperative Entertainment

Sound Editors: Andreas Franck MPSE, Bent Holm MPSE, Gustav Landbecker, Johannes Dekko, Claes Lundberg, Benny Persson, Daniel Lindvik, Alexander Wunsch, Erik Watland

Sound Designers: Andreas Franck MPSE, Bent Holm MPSE

Foley Artists: Claes Lunderberg, Ulf Olausson

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – FEATURE DIALOGUE/ADR

The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Joakim Sundström

Supervising ADR Editing: Simon Chase

Supervising Foley Editor: Rebecca Glover

Foley Artist: Julien Naudin

The Batman – Warner Bros. Pictures

Supervising Sound Editors: Douglas Murray MPSE, William Files MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Jacob Riehle

ADR Editors: Bobbi Banks MPSE, David V. Butler

Elvis – Warner Bros. Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Wayne Pashley MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Derryn Pasquill

ADR Supervisor: Libby Villa

Dialogue Editors: Nick Breslin, Marisa Marsionis, Lauren Ligovich

Empire of Light – Searchlight Pictures

Supervising Sound Editors: Oliver Tarney MPSE, Rachael Tate MPSE

Everything Everywhere All At Once – A24

Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Kiser MPSE

Top Gun: Maverick – Paramount

Supervising Sound Editors: Bjørn Ole Schroeder, James Mather, Al Nelson

Dialogue Editor: Chris Gridley

Dialogue Editors: Simon Chase, Matthew Hartman, Michael Maroussas, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle MPSE

ADR Editor: Gwendolyn Yates Whittle MPSE

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – FEATURE EFFECTS/FOLEY

Avatar: The Way of Water – 20th Century Studios

Supervising Sound Editor: Christopher Boyes

Supervising Effects Editor: Brent Burge

Sound Designers: David Chrastka, Dave Whitehead MPSE, Christopher Boyes

Sound Effects Editors: Hayden Collow, Matt Stutter MPSE

Foley Editors: Craig Tomlinson, Dee Selby

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE

The Batman – Warner Bros. Pictures

Supervising Sound Editors: Will Files MPSE, Douglas Murray MPSE

Sound Designers: Chris Terhune, Lee Gilmore MPSE, Craig Henighan MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Diego Perez MPSE, Phil Barrie

Everything Everywhere All at Once – A24

Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Kiser MPSE

Jurassic World: Dominion – Universal Pictures

Supervising Sound Editors: Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle MPSE

Sound Designers: Pete Horner, Gary Rydstrom MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Stuart McCowan, Benjamin A. Burtt, Scott Guitteau, Qianbaihui Yang MPSE

Supervising Foley Editor: Luke Dunn Gielmuda

Foley Editor: Coya Elliott

Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Ronni Brown

NOPE – Universal Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor: Johnnie Burn MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Simon Carroll, Brendan Feeney, Max Behrens, Ben Gulvin, Jeff Smith, Beresford Cookman

Foley Editors: Natalia Lubowiecka MPSE, Ewa Mazurkiewicz

Foley Artist: Jacek Wisniewski

Top Gun: Maverick – Paramount

Supervising Sound Editors: Al Nelson, James Mather, Bjørn Ole Schroeder

Sound Designers: Christopher Boyes, Jed Loughran

Sound Effects Editors: Benjamin A. Burtt, Scott Guitteau, Rowan Watson, Qianbaihui Yang MPSE

Supervising Foley Editor: Luke Dunn Gielmuda

Foley Editors: Dmitri Makarov, David Mackie

Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Ronni Brown, John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – NON-THEATRICAL ANIMATION

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild – Disney

Supervising Sound Editor: Leff Lefferts

Sound Effects Editors: Shaun Farley MPSE, Chris Manning

Dialogue Editor: E. Larry Oatfield

Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Ronni Brown, Sean England

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: “Hidden Adventure” – Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch

Sound Designer: Evan Dockter

Sound Effects Editors: Adam Cioffi, Ian Nyeste, Cat Gensler, Roger Pallan

Dialogue Editor: Anna Adams

Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum

Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation – Disney

Supervising Sound Editors: David W. Collins, Matthew Wood

Sound Designer: David W. Collins

Sound Effects Editors: Kevin Bolen, Bill Rudolph

Foley Supervisor: Frank Rinella

Foley Editor: Eryne Prine

Foley Artist: Margie O’Malley

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – Nickelodeon

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake MPSE, Brad Meyer MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Xinyue Yu MPSE

Foley Editor: Carol Ma

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – NON-THEATRICAL DOCUMENTARY

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Gloves Are Off” – Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Steve Speed, Nick Fry

Sound Designer: James Evans

Sound Editor: Hugh Dwan

George Carlin’s American Dream – HBO Max

Supervising Sound Editor: Bobby Mackston

Dialogue Editor: Miriam Cole

Sound Effects Editor: Matt Temple, Joseph Beshenkovsky

Lucy and Desi – Amazon

Supervising Sound Editors: Anthony Vanchure, Daniel Pagan MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Mike James Gallagher

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me – Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Anthony Vanchure

Sound Designer: Mike James Gallagher

Sound Effects Editors: Matt Olivo MPSE, Jeff Pitts

Foley Artists: Luke Kelley, Sanaa Kelley MPSE

Tony Hawk – Until The Wheels Fall Off – HBO Max

Supervising Sound Editor: John M Chalfant

Sound Effects Editor: Chris Goodes MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Andrew Rice

Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99: “Kerosene, Match. Boom!” – Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Nas Parkash

Sound Effects Editors: Will Chapman, Tristan Powell

Dialogue Editor: Claire Ellis

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – NON-THEATRICAL FEATURE

Pinocchio – Disney

Supervising Sound Editors: Bjørn O. Schroeder, Leff Lefferts

Sound Designer: Randy Thom MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Malcolm Fife, Pascal Garneau, Teresa Eckton MPSE, Goeun Everett MPSE

Dialogue Editor: James Spencer

Supervising Foley Editor: Christopher Manning

Foley Editors: Chris Frazier, Dee Shelby

Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE

PREY – Hulu

Supervising Sound Editors: Chris Terhune, Will Files MPSE

Sound Designer: James Miller

Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Bonis, Diego Perez MPSE, Lee Gilmore MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jessie Anne Spence MPSE

Dialogue Editors: David Bach, Korey Pereira MPSE

Supervising Foley Editor: Annie Taylor

Foley Editors: Nick Seaman, Roni Pillischer

Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome, Shaun Brennan

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Roku

Supervising Sound Editor: Anthony Vanchure

Sound Designer: Mike James Gallagher

Foley Artists: Sanaa Kelley MPSE, Iris Dutour, Luke Kelley

Women of the Movement – ABC

Supervising Sound Editor: Bobbi Banks MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Nancy MacCleod

Dialogue Editor: Fred Stahly

Foley Artist: Sanaa Kelly MPSE

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC EDITING – BROADCAST LONG FORM

The L Word: Generation Q: “Questions for the Universe” – Showtime

Supervising Music Editor: Sharyn Gersh MPSE

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Alloyed” – Amazon

Music Editors: Jason Smith, Michael Baber

Severance: “The We We Are” – Apple TV+

Music Editors: Missy Cohen MPSE, Sam Zeines

Scoring Editor: Felipe Pacheco

Stranger Things: “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback” – Netflix

Music Editors: Lena Glikson, David Klotz

Wednesday: “A Murder of Woes” – Netflix

Music Editor: Michael T. Ryan MPSE

The White Lotus S2: “Bull Elephants” – HBO

Supervising Music Editor: Mikael Sandgren

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC EDITING – BROADCAST SHORT FORM

Love, Death & Robots: “Night of the Mini Dead” – Netflix

Music Editor: Jeff Charbonneau

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin: “Torschlusspanik” – NBC Universal

Music Editor: Andres Locsey

Russian Doll: “Matryoshka” – NBC Universal

Music Editor: Georgie Ramsland

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: “Is This Not Real Magic?” – Disney / Marvel

Supervising Music Editor: Anele Onyekwere

Music Editors: Mary Parker, Leah Dennis, Zak Millman

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC EDITING – DOCUMENTARY

Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues – Apple TV+

Music Editors: Louie Schultz MPSE, Jordan Wiggins, Alex Carr-Engler

Moonage Daydream – NEON

Supervising Music Editor: John Warhurst

Music Editor: Brett Morgan

My Life as a Rolling Stone: Mick Jagger – Epix

Supervising Music Editors: Ben Newth, Nick Ashe

The Way Down: “Revelations” – HBO Max

Supervising Music Editor: Richard David Brown MPSE

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC EDITING – FEATURE MOTION PICTURE

Elvis – Warner Bros.

Supervising Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw MPSE

Music Editor: Evan McHugh

Scoring Editor: Chris Barrett

Everything Everywhere All at Once – A24

Music Editors: Dean Menta, Luke Wilder, Katherine Gordon Miller

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix

Music Editors: Lewis Morison, Eric Caudieux

Scoring Editor: Chris Barret

Tár – Focus Features

Supervising Music Editor: Gerard McCann MPSE

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody – TriStar Pictures

Supervising Music Editor: John Warhurst

Supervising Sound Editor: Nina Hartstone

Music Editors: James Shirley, Victor Chaga

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – GAME DIALOGUE/ADR

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Infinity Ward

Audio Director: Stephen Miller

Audio Dialogue Lead: David Natale

Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, Nick Martin

Sr. Lead Audio Designer: Dave Rowe MPSE

Sr. Lead Technical Audio Designer: Tim Stasica

Expert Audio Designer: Chris Egert

Dialogue Editors: Darrell Tung, Mark Camperell CAS MPSE, Kerri Shak, Alex Knickerbocker, Ryan Ongaro, Amanda McDonnell, Charlie Gondak, Robert Weiss, Lenny Bedford, Joseph Mott, Josh Taylor, Michael Jukes, Josh Polhill, Cassie White, Myon Sample

Expert Dialogue Designer: Michael Spina

Sound Editors: Landen Belardes, Alexander Ephraim MPSE

God of War Ragnarök – Sony

Audio Director: Frank Favre

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jodie Kupsco

Dialogue Designers: Heather Plunkard, Kevin McClelland, Tyler Held, Bianca Salinas, Dedrick Sarzaba, Jaime Marcelo, Ana Paola Velasquez Barrera, Andrea Contino, Briana Villarreal, Damian O’Sullivan, Monet Gardiner, Seira McCarthy, Shannon Deane, Katelyn Limber

Dialogue Editors: Kyle Richards, Declan Knapp, Caanan Nathaniel, Dale Curtis, Edward Towers, Paul James, Brad Rees, Helen Miles, James Doyle, James Battley

Horizon Forbidden West – Sony

Dialogue Director: Jochen Willemsen

Dialogue Designer: Erik Schuring

Dialogue Editors: Juan Manuel Delfin, Vincent van Rooijen, Nick van Noort, Sander Houtman, Nick Gratwick

Immortality – Half Mermaid

Audio Directors: Kevin Senzaki MPSE, Priscilla Snow

Dialogue Editor: Diana Cha

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC EDITING – GAME MUSIC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Infinity Ward

Audio Lead: Stephen Miller

Music Director: JD Mayer

Sr. Lead Audio Designer: Dave Rowe MPSE

Sr. Lead Technical Audio Designer: Tim Stasica

Expert Audio Designer: Chris Egert

Music Editors: Sam Marshall, Raheem Frederick, Nicole Yazmin

God of War Ragnarök – Sony

Audio Directors: Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary

Supervising Music Editor: Sonia Coronado

Music Editors: Yuen Man Chung Kelvin, Glen Andrew Brown, Rob Goodson, Bill Hemstapat, Adam Kallibjian, Collin Lewis, Kory McMaster, Monty Mudd, Kye Sebastian Voce

Horizon Forbidden West – Sony

Audio Director: Bastian Seelbach

Music Supervisor: Lucas van Tol

Music Integration: Bastiaan van Bentum

Immortality – Half Mermaid

Audio Director: Priscilla Snow

Supervising Music Editor: Nainita Desai

Music Editor: Priscilla Snow

Sound & Music Implementer: Priscilla Snow

Scoring Editor: Nainita Desai

Audio Programmers: Connor Carson, Dylan Nelkin, Lizi Attwood

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – GAME EFFECTS/FOLEY

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Infinity Ward

Audio Directors: Stephen Miller, Ian Mika, Jonathan Gosselin

Audio Lead: David Natale

Supervising Sound Editors: Adam Boyd MPSE, Bryan O. Watkins, Charles Deenen, Nick Martin

Sr. Lead Audio Designers: Dave Rowe MPSE, Jeremiah Sypult

Sr. Lead Technical Audio Designer: Tim Stasica

Principal Sound Designer: Stuart Provine

Principal Audio Designer: Nicolas Tremblay

Expert Audio Designer: Chris Egert

Studio Audio Designer: Darren Blondin

Lead Sound Designer: John Drelick

Sr. Sound Designers: Brian Bibbo, Chris Staples, Corina Bello, Jake Harley, Lee Staples, Tim Schlie, Doug Prior

Sr. Audio Designer: Mathieu Denis

Sr. Technical Audio Designer: Robert Rice

Sr. Associate Audio Designer: Darrell Tung

Associate Technical Sound Designer: Elise Tankiewicz

Associate Audio Designers: Jordan Ruhala, Victor Arias, Jim Lecroy, Steven Carroll

Audio Designer: Rudy Duro

Sound Designers: Alexander Ephraim MPSE, James Evans, Josh Moore, Matt Hall, Chris Terhun, Nick Interlandi, Tory Bader, Michael Krystek, Nick Martin

Sound Editors: Michael Spina, Landen Belardes, Russel Topal MPSE, Igor Comes, Rashaad Wiggins, Jim Schaefer, John Joseph Thomas, Mitchell Osias, Myon Sample

Supervising Foley Artist: Gary Hecker MPSE

Foley Editor: Randy Singer

Foley Artist: Michael Broomberg

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Axis Studios

Senior Audio Lead: Evan Buehler

Audio Lead: Skye Lewin MPSE

Supervising Sound Editors: Bryen Hensley MPSE, Adam Boyd MPSE, Braden Parkes

Sound Designers: Juan Uribe, Noah Sitrin, Paxson Helgesen, Keith Sjoquist, Zach Thomas, AJ Novak, Eric Moen, Jon Persson, Stosh Tuszynski

Foley Editors: Alvaro Vela, Lexie Guthan

Foley Artists: Transparent Sound, Katie Waters

God of War Ragnarök – Sony

Audio Director: Frank Favre

Senior Audio Artists: Jeremy Rogers MPSE, Michael Kent, Alex Previty, Beau Anthony Jimenez, Bryan Higa, Justin E. Bell, Nick Tomassetti, Stephen Schappler, Aaron Sanchez, Ash Read, Dennis Bestafka, Derrick Espino, Jeshua Whitaker, Lewis Everest, Noburo Masuda, Tsubasa Ito, Samuel Justice, Csaba Wagner, Ben Minto, Chris Sweetman

Audio Artists: Andres Herrera, Chris Kokkinos MPSE, Danny Barboza, Danny Hey, Kei Matsuo MPSE, Koji Niikura, Lewis Barn, Maria Rascon, Presley Hynes, Prin Keerasuntonpong, Robert Castro, Satsuki Sato, TJ Schauer, Harry Cohen MPSE, Luke Hatton, Michael Leaning, Barney Oram, Zachary Quarles MPSE, Stefan Rutherford, Paul Stoughton, Joe Thom, Graham Donnelly, David Farmer MPSE, Eilam Hoffman, Jason W. Jennings, Bryan Jerden, Fred Pearson, Stephano Sanchinelli, Thomas C. Brewer MPSE, Tim Walston MPSE

Technical Sound Designers: Sean LaValle, Cameron Sonju, Daniel Ramos, Enoch Choi, Gavin Booth, Roy Lancaster, Charles Dworetz, Bradley Gurwin, Mallorie Lesher, Dave St. Jean, Klaudia Schaffer, Aaron Cendan, Ashton Faydenko, Jessie Chang, Skylar Chen

Audio Programmer: Stepan Boev

Foley Editors: Blake Collins, Jeff Gross, Alex Robson

Foley Artists: Joanna Fang, Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson

Horizon Forbidden West – Sony

Audio Director: Bastian Seelbach

Senior Audio Artists: Anton Woldhek, Pinar Temiz, Lewis James, Arjen Schut, Ramon Kerstens, Casey Slocum, Dennis Bestafka, Safar Bake, Jon Rook, Justin E. Bell, Aaron Sanchez, Eilam Hoffman, George Vlad, Ash Read

Audio Artists: Lovisa Bergdahl, Jacopo Consonni, Gijs Driesenaar, Robert Castro, Andres Herrera, Maria Rascon, TJ Schauer, David Goll, Lewis Everest, Lewis Barn, Fabio Liutina, Robert Kellough MPSE, Graham Donnelly, David Whitehead MPSE, Michelle Child, Tobias Poppe, Jonathan Howe

Audio Programmer: Andreas Varga

Technical Sound Designers: Nick van Kleef, Ruben Bergshoeff, Ben Pantelis

Foley Editors: Graham Donnelly, Mark Bailey, Shane Rees, Mauricio Nicoli, Emmanuel Gayosso, Tim McCann

Foley Artists: Blake Collins, Joanna Fang, Rustam Gimadiyev, Bogdan Zavarzin, David C Hughes, Stephano Sanchinelli, Jesse Barden, Alexis Mondragon, Patrick Lee, Wen Du

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND EDITING – STUDENT FILM (VERNA FIELDS AWARD)

Ascent – National Film & Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Guldem Masa

Brutal – National Film & Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Dan Hibbert

Enemy Alien – Australian Film Television and Radio School

Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Mendolicchio

Entertain Me – Amsterdam University of the Arts

Supervising Sound Editor: Sam Titshof

Key of See – Savannah College of Art and Design

Supervising Sound Editor: Manuel Simon

Foley Artists: Conor Van Slyke, George Allan

Spring Roll Dream – National Film & Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Carlos Eligio San Juan Juanchi

This is Your Captain Speaking – Amsterdam University of the Arts

Supervising Sound Editor: Zoé Beekes

Dialogue Editor: Felicia Koolhoven

Sound Effects Editor: Teun Beumer

Whiteboy – National Film & Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Mapp