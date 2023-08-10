Motion Picture Sound Editors Waive Member Dues in Response to Strikes

The board of the Motion Picture Sound Editors — the organization that produces the annual Golden Reel Awards — has voted unanimously to waive dues payments for its members for the current year amid the ongoing writers and actors strikes that have left many of its members of out of work.

“We want our members to remain actively involved in our organization, and able to attend our educational seminars, Sound Advice webinars and other events,” says MPSE president Mark A. Lanza. “We want our members to continue to hone their skills so that, once the strikes are settled, they can return to work at the top of their game as premier sound artists. Our mission is to promote our members and the craft of entertainment sound. Waiving dues at this challenging time is fully in keeping with that mission.”

MPSE is not union-affiliated and has no position on the strike but looks forward to a quick and amicable resolution so that all parties can return to work, the organization said in Thursday’s announcement.

Members who have already paid will have their dues credited to the following year, according to MPSE.