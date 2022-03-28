Oscar Photos: Executives (and Their Dates) on the Red Carpet

The future of Hollywood’s movie business was on full display Sunday night as top executives gathered together in person to celebrate the Academy
Awards for the first time in two years.
The roster of heavyweights attending the
Oscars 2022 ceremony included Apple CEO Tim Cook, whose film studio is on the rise in no small measure due to best-picture winner CODA, and Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek. The latter, whose early tenure is being tested in a major way, sat next to West Side Story director Steven Spielberg during the telecast. Other major names attending included Universal Filmed Entertainment chair Donna Langley, Netflix content titan Ted Sarandos, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar and lieutenant Ann Sarnoff.
The ceremony took place as Hollywood reshapes itself. Last week, Amazon closed its deal to acquire the storied Hollywood studio MGM, which garnered the most Oscar nominations in its history this year, including for
Licorice Pizza and House of Gucci (MGM board president and hedge fund magnate Kevin Ulrich, who helped broker the Amazon sales, was all smiles on the carpet). Warners, which also amassed numerous Oscar nominations this season, including six wins for Dune, also has a new boss waiting to take over, albeit one that’s a legacy Hollywood company, Discovery.
Below are the corporate leaders, studio heads, top executives, agents and producers showing up for the
Oscars.
Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
From left: Searchlight heads David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, flanked by Disney’s Peter Rice and Bob Chapek.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Universal’s Peter Levinsohn, Donna Langley and Jimmy Horowitz.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos with the company’s vp, independent film and documentary features, Lisa Nishimura.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Amazon Studios’ Mike Hopkins and Jennifer Salke.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Apple Studios team with Cook. From left: Tor Myhren, Eddie Cue, Cook, Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar and wife Jamie.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Anchorage Capital CEO Kevin Ulrich.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Ann Sarnoff of WarnerMedia and husband Richard.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Paramount’s Brian Robbins with wife Tracy.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Disney Studios Content Chairman Alan Bergman with son Ryan (L), and Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production president Sean Bailey with wife Charmaine.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Toby Emmerich and wife Julie Glucksman.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Netflix’s Scott Stuber with wife Molly Sims.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Walt Disney Animation’s Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Leigh with Alfred Molina.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
MGM’s Pam Abdy and husband Mitch Whitaker.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Paramount Motion Picture Group co-presidents Michael Ireland and Daria Cercek.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Legendary’s Mary Parent.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
President of both Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation Ramsey Naito and producer Bonnie Arnold.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Netflix VP Animated Film Karen Toliver, Sony Pictures Animation President Kristine Belson and producer Stephanie Allain.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Disney Studios marketing president Asad Ayaz and husband Harma Hartouni.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Netflix’s Tendo Nagenda and Disney’s Kareem Daniel.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
20th Century Studios’ Steve Asbell and wife Lucy.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski and wife Stefanie Azpiazu.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Warner Bros. President of Worldwide Marketing Josh Goldstine, Production and Development President Courtenay Valenti and Domestic Distribution President Jeff Goldstein.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Orion Pictures President Alana Mayo (R) with guest Ikechukwu Onyewuenyi.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Sony Picture Classics co-presidents Tom Bernard and Michael Barker.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
NEON’s Tom Quinn with son Dylan
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Endeavor Content CEO Graham Taylor with producer and wife Lynette Howell Taylor.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
WME’s Robert Newman with wife Cindy.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
UTA’s Houston Costa, Theresa Peters, Richard Klubeck and Keya Khayatian.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
ICM Partners’ Joanne Wiles, Jessica Lacy and Doug MacLaren.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
WME’s Grant Illes, Mira Yong, Jasen Pagni, Shari Shankewitz and Wayne Fitterman.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
The Gersh Agency’s David Gersh and wife Susan.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Iconic Talent Agency founder Devin Mann with wife Nina Takesh.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Kraft-Engel Management’s Laura Engel with ‘Encanto’ composer Germaine Franco and son.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Academy CEO Dawn Hudson.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
‘CODA’ director Sian Heder with husband David Newsom.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’ team: Phil Lord, Michael Rianda, Kurt Albrecht and Chris Miller.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
‘King Richard’ producer Tim White and wife Lacey Young.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
‘King Richard’ director Reinaldo Marcus Green and wife Chiara Bernasconi.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Filmmaker Jason Reitman with mother Genevieve Robert and daughter Josephine Reitman.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Dune’ film editor Joe Walker.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Academy Music Branch Governor Laura Karpman and wife Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Disney’s Cathleen Taff and daughter Lindsay.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment chairman Dana Walden.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter
Wolfgang Puck.
Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter