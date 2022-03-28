Oscar Photos: Executives (and Their Dates) on the Red Carpet

The future of Hollywood’s movie business was on full display Sunday night as top executives gathered together in person to celebrate the Academy Awards for the first time in two years.

The roster of heavyweights attending the Oscars 2022 ceremony included Apple CEO Tim Cook, whose film studio is on the rise in no small measure due to best-picture winner CODA, and Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek. The latter, whose early tenure is being tested in a major way, sat next to West Side Story director Steven Spielberg during the telecast. Other major names attending included Universal Filmed Entertainment chair Donna Langley, Netflix content titan Ted Sarandos, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar and lieutenant Ann Sarnoff.

The ceremony took place as Hollywood reshapes itself. Last week, Amazon closed its deal to acquire the storied Hollywood studio MGM, which garnered the most Oscar nominations in its history this year, including for Licorice Pizza and House of Gucci (MGM board president and hedge fund magnate Kevin Ulrich, who helped broker the Amazon sales, was all smiles on the carpet). Warners, which also amassed numerous Oscar nominations this season, including six wins for Dune, also has a new boss waiting to take over, albeit one that’s a legacy Hollywood company, Discovery.

Below are the corporate leaders, studio heads, top executives, agents and producers showing up for the Oscars.

Apple CEO Tim Cook. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

From left: Searchlight heads David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, flanked by Disney’s Peter Rice and Bob Chapek. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Universal’s Peter Levinsohn, Donna Langley and Jimmy Horowitz. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos with the company’s vp, independent film and documentary features, Lisa Nishimura. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Studios’ Mike Hopkins and Jennifer Salke. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Apple Studios team with Cook. From left: Tor Myhren, Eddie Cue, Cook, Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar and wife Jamie. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Anchorage Capital CEO Kevin Ulrich. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Ann Sarnoff of WarnerMedia and husband Richard. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount’s Brian Robbins with wife Tracy. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Studios Content Chairman Alan Bergman with son Ryan (L), and Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production president Sean Bailey with wife Charmaine. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Toby Emmerich and wife Julie Glucksman. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s Scott Stuber with wife Molly Sims. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Walt Disney Animation’s Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Leigh with Alfred Molina. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

MGM’s Pam Abdy and husband Mitch Whitaker. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount Motion Picture Group co-presidents Michael Ireland and Daria Cercek. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Legendary’s Mary Parent. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

President of both Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation Ramsey Naito and producer Bonnie Arnold. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix VP Animated Film Karen Toliver, Sony Pictures Animation President Kristine Belson and producer Stephanie Allain. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Studios marketing president Asad Ayaz and husband Harma Hartouni. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s Tendo Nagenda and Disney’s Kareem Daniel. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

20th Century Studios’ Steve Asbell and wife Lucy. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski and wife Stefanie Azpiazu. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. President of Worldwide Marketing Josh Goldstine, Production and Development President Courtenay Valenti and Domestic Distribution President Jeff Goldstein. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Orion Pictures President Alana Mayo (R) with guest Ikechukwu Onyewuenyi. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Sony Picture Classics co-presidents Tom Bernard and Michael Barker. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

NEON’s Tom Quinn with son Dylan Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Endeavor Content CEO Graham Taylor with producer and wife Lynette Howell Taylor. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

WME’s Robert Newman with wife Cindy. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

UTA’s Houston Costa, Theresa Peters, Richard Klubeck and Keya Khayatian. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

ICM Partners’ Joanne Wiles, Jessica Lacy and Doug MacLaren. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

WME’s Grant Illes, Mira Yong, Jasen Pagni, Shari Shankewitz and Wayne Fitterman. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

The Gersh Agency’s David Gersh and wife Susan. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Iconic Talent Agency founder Devin Mann with wife Nina Takesh. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Kraft-Engel Management’s Laura Engel with ‘Encanto’ composer Germaine Franco and son. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

‘CODA’ director Sian Heder with husband David Newsom. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’ team: Phil Lord, Michael Rianda, Kurt Albrecht and Chris Miller. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

‘King Richard’ producer Tim White and wife Lacey Young. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

‘King Richard’ director Reinaldo Marcus Green and wife Chiara Bernasconi. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Filmmaker Jason Reitman with mother Genevieve Robert and daughter Josephine Reitman. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Dune’ film editor Joe Walker. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Academy Music Branch Governor Laura Karpman and wife Nora Kroll-Rosenbaum. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Disney’s Cathleen Taff and daughter Lindsay. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment chairman Dana Walden. Birdie Thompson/The Hollywood Reporter