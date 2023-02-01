‘Moving On’ Trailer Shows Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Taking Revenge to New Levels

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have teamed up once again, only this time for revenge in the newly released Moving On trailer.

The preview, which dropped on Wednesday (below), gives a first look at the two icons together in the new comedy. The film, written and directed by Paul Weitz, also stars Malcolm McDowell, Richard Roundtree, Catherine Dent and Eddie Martinez.

Fonda and Tomlin’s characters are estranged friends who reconnect at their best friend’s funeral to seek revenge on her widower, Howard (McDowell), who messed with them more than four decades prior. “Howard, I’m gonna kill you,” Fonda says to a taken aback McDowell in the trailer. “Now that she’s gone, I’m going to do it this weekend.”

The duo sketches out different plans to take down McDowell, from looking into guns and poison. “So, what’s the plan, Scarface?” Tomlin asks Fonda. At one point, Fonda is seen grabbing a knife as she heads toward McDowell while at a gathering together.

Through their mischief, Fonda even reunites with a former great love (Roundtree). “I am shocked by your utter selfishness,” McDowell says, addressing Fonda. “You blame me for what happened in your own marriage. I think you were not built for happiness.”

Throughout the film, Tomlin’s and Fonda’s characters work on making peace with the past, former relationships and with one another, all while bringing humor at every turn.

Moving On marked Fonda and Tomlin’s first onscreen collaboration together since wrapping Netflix’s Grace & Frankie, where they co-starred together for seven seasons. The comedy became the streamer’s longest-running series when it wrapped in May of 2022.

“When I’m not with Lily for a few days, I miss her. It’s visceral,” Fonda previously told The Hollywood Reporter of working with Tomlin. “She has a humor that comes from deep within. It’s soulful, it’s not cynical, and it’s never at anyone’s expense.”

As the friends were wrapping their run on Grace & Frankie, it was Tomlin who reached out to Weitz, who has previously directed both Tomlin and Fonda, and decided to pitch their next project. “I was sitting on the set of Grace and Frankie a couple of years before COVID, and I said to Jane, ‘I’m going to call Paul Weitz and tell him to write a movie for us,'” Tomlin shared with THR in 2022 near the end of Grace & Frankie‘s run. “I made the call, and he wrote Moving On. It’s my third movie with him. I just like him so much as a director and a writer.”

Of her relationship with Fonda, she added, “We both have the same work ethic and we genuinely love each other, even though we come from such different backgrounds. I know she has my back, and I know I have hers. And I’m of course interested in all her political activities.”

In her recent cover story with THR, Fonda echoed that the appeal of the 9 to 5 duo’s longterm friendship is how different they are: “She’s got this funny bone that’s just innate, and I’m in awe of it because it’s the opposite of me. I come from a long line of depressives.”

The duo also have 80 for Brady, which filmed after Moving On but releases first, on Friday. The film sees Fonda, Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field as friends who head to Houston for Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady in action. The real-life friendly foursome debuted the road trip movie with Brady on the red carpet Thursday, ahead of its release in theaters.

Moving On will debut in theaters March 17.

Jackie Strause contributed to this story.