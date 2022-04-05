×
Motion Picture Association Reveals Next Steps in Expanded Content Security Program (Exclusive)

MPA will speak about updates to the Trusted Partner Network's program later this month at CinemaCon and the NAB Show.

Caesars Palace hotel and casino.
Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Motion Picture Association has revealed new details and a schedule for its plan to expand its industry-wide content security initiative with emphasis on cloud security in its effort to address piracy. Representatives from MPA will also be on hand to discuss its work later this month at CinemaCon and the NAB Show, both of which will be held in Las Vegas.

The Trusted Partner Network (TPN) — a division of the MPA that was created in 2018 to address content security evaluation within production, postproduction and distribution vendors — will roll out this expansion in phases.

Next month, TPN will begin a pilot program to test its updated guidelines with an emphasis on cloud security. This includes the participation of the Hollywood studios as well as individuals and organizations with cloud security expertise, including the Cloud Security Alliance. That will be followed with the launch what is says will be a streamlined qualification program for security assessors, including criteria for cloud security, slated to be available in June.

This fall, TPN plans publish updated best practice guidelines covering application, site and cloud workflows. The new guidelines will be used to develop a “gold assessment program,” scheduled to launch in early 2023 to enable vendors to measure and report conformity to industry standards. It also intends to launch a “blue self-attestation program” in early 2023, to provide a framework for vendors to self-attest and report compliance with alternate security control functions.

“Our expanded program will embrace all the ways work gets done in our industry today while growing capacity, making it easier for service providers to ensure they are meeting security benchmarks and for content owners to make more informed independent vendor selections,” said Terri Davies, who was named TPN’s president in February.

