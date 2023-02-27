‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Elvis,’ ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Make Noise at Sound Editors’ Awards

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Motion Picture Sound Editors spread the wealth at the 70th Golden Reel Awards, its first in-person ceremony since the start of the pandemic, held in a new venue, L.A.’s Wilshire Ebell Theatre.
In the feature competition, winners included the teams from Top Gun: Maverick, for effects and Foley; Elvis, for music editing; All Quiet on the Western Front, for a foreign language film; and in a surprise, The Banshees of Inisherin, for dialogue and ADR.
A day after winning the PGA and top Annie Awards, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio collected the prize for sound editing in an animated feature. In nonfiction filmmaking, Good Night Oppy won the category for sound editing in feature documentary; and Moonage Daydream, for music editing in a feature doc.
Related Stories
All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis and Maverick, along with Avatar: The Way of Water and The Batman are Oscar nominated for sound, which combines sound editing and mixing. The Cinema Audio Society Awards for sound mixing will be handed out March 4; its live-action feature competition mirrors the Oscar nominated slate. Last weekend, All Quiet on the Western Front won the BAFTA in sound.
During the Golden Reel Awards ceremony, Maverick director Joe Kosinski and (prerecorded) Tom Cruise presented the MPSE Filmmaker Award to producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Kosinski remembered the thrill of seeing the producer’s films in the ‘80s. “When you saw a Bruckheimer movie, you knew it was designed to do what movies do: entertain,” he said. Cruise congratulated Bruckheimer, saying “he’s always striving for excellence” and getting a laugh when he added, “and he knows what the hell he is doing.”
Bruckheimer told the sound community, “You have been adding magic to your films for so many years and I’ll remain a lifelong fan.” Recalling the first note of Top Gun’s opening theme, he added, “movies are identified by the music and their sound effects. … and the importance of dialogue — I want to make sure [audiences] hear every line and every note.”
Supervising sound editor Gwendolyn Yates Whittle — who this year received her third Oscar nom, for Avatar: The Way of Water — became the third woman to receive the MPSE Career Achievement Award, which was presented by her Skywalker Sound friends and colleagues, supervising sound editors Al Nelson and Lora Hirschberg.
Whittle recognized friends and colleagues, among them fellow Skywalker Sound colleagues Hirschberg; Nelson; Chris Boyes, who invited her to co-supervise sound on 2009’s Avatar, for which she earned her first Oscar nomination; and Randy Thom, who launched her into animation with Ice Age 2. She urged the sound community to mentor, saying, “You are the best at what you do. .. Don’t hesitate to pass the passion along. We can share advice and set the future career achievement recipients up for success by nurturing them now.”
A complete list of winners follows (in bold).
2023 Golden Reel Award Sound Editorial Winners
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation
Love, Death & Robots: “In Vaulted Halls Entombed”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Brad North MPSE
Sound Designer: Craig Henighan MPSE
Foley Editor: Antony Zeller MPSE
Foley Artists: Zane Bruce, Lindsay Pepper
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR
The Crown: “Gunpowder”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Iain Eyre
Supervising ADR Editor: Matt Mewett
ADR Editor: Sophie Mapplebeck
Crowd ADR Editor: Abbie Shaw
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley
Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: William Files MPSE, Craig Henighan MPSE
Sound Editors: Angelo Palazzo MPSE, Ken McGill, Katie Halliday, Lee Gilmore MPSE, David Grimaldi, Chris Bonis
Foley Artist: Steve Baine
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form
The Bear: “Review”
FX
Supervising Sound Editor: Steve “Major” Giammaria
Sound Effects Editor: Jonathan Fuhrer
Dialogue Editor: Evan Benjamin
Foley Editors: Annie Taylor, Chris White
Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome, Shaun Brennan
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Scott Martin Gershin MPSE
Sound Designer: Scott Martin Gershin MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Masanobu “Tomi” Tomita, Andrew Vernon MPSE, Chris Richardson
Dialogue Editor: Dan Gamache MPSE, Chris Richardson
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
Good Night Oppy
Amazon
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Mangini MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Dave Bach
Sound Designers: Tim Walston MPSE, Dave Whitehead MPSE, Mark Mangini MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
All Quiet on the Western Front
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Frank Kruse
Sound Designer: Markus Stemler
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Alexander Buck
Supervising ADR Editors: Benjamin Hörbe, Alexander Buck
ADR Editors: Thomas Kalbér, Moritz Hoffmeister
Foley Editor: Kuen Il Song
Foley Artists: Carsten Richter, Daniel Weis
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR
The Banshees of Inisherin
Searchlight Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Joakim Sundström
Supervising ADR Editing: Simon Chase
Supervising Foley Editor: Patrick Ghislain, Rebecca Glover
Foley Artist: Julien Naudin
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley
Top Gun: Maverick
Paramount
Supervising Sound Editors: Al Nelson, James Mather, Bjørn Ole Schroeder
Sound Designers: Christopher Boyes, Jed Loughran
Sound Effects Editors: Benjamin A. Burtt, Scott Guitteau, Rowan Watson, Qianbaihui Yang MPSE
Supervising Foley Editor: Luke Dunn Gielmuda
Foley Editors: Dmitri Makarov, David Mackie
Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Ronni Brown, John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Animation
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Nickelodeon
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake MPSE, Brad Meyer MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Xinyue Yu MPSE
Foley Editor: Carol Ma
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Documentary
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Gloves Are Off”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Steve Speed, Nick Fry
Sound Designer: James Evans
Sound Editor: Hugh Dwan
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature
PREY
Hulu
Supervising Sound Editors: Chris Terhune, Will Files MPSE
Sound Designer: James Miller
Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Bonis, Diego Perez MPSE, Lee Gilmore MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jessie Anne Spence MPSE
Dialogue Editors: David Bach, Korey Pereira MPSE
Supervising Foley Editor: Annie Taylor
Foley Editors: Nick Seaman, Roni Pillischer
Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome, Shaun Brennan
2023 Golden Reel Award Music Editorial Winners
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form
Stranger Things: “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback”
Netflix
Music Editors: Lena Glikson, David Klotz
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin: “Torschlusspanik”
NBC Universal
Music Editor: Andres Locsey
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary
Moonage Daydream
NEON / HBO Documentary Films
Supervising Music Editor: Brett Morgan
Music Editor: John Warhurst
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture
ELVIS
Warner Bros.
Supervising Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw MPSE
Music Editor: Evan McHugh
Scoring Editor: Chris Barrett
2023 Golden Reel Award Game Editorial Winners
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR
Immortality
Half Mermaid
Audio Directors: Kevin Senzaki MPSE, Priscilla Snow
Dialogue Editor: Diana Cha
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music
God of War Ragnarök
Sony
Music Directors: Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary
Supervising Music Editor: Sonia Coronado
Music Editors: Yuen Man Chung Kelvin, Glen Andrew Brown, Rob Goodson, Bill Hemstapat, Adam Kallibjian, Collin Lewis, Kory McMaster, Monty Mudd, Kye Sebastian Voce
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley
God of War Ragnarök
Sony
Audio Director: Frank Favre
Supervising Sound Designers: Michael Kent MPSE, Jeremy Rogers MPSE
Sound Design Leads: Alex Previty, Beau Anthony Jimenez, Bryan Higa, Stephen Schappler, Justin E. Bell
Supervising Sound Editors: Csaba Wagner, Samuel Justice
Senior Audio Artists: Nick Tomassetti, Aaron Sanchez, Ash Read, Dennis Bestafka, Derrick Espino, Jeshua Whitaker, Lewis Everest, Noburo Masuda, Tsubasa Ito, Ben Minto MPSE, Chris Sweetman MPSE
Audio Artists: Andres Herrera, Chris Kokkinos MPSE, Danny Barboza, Danny Hey, Kei Matsuo MPSE, Koji Niikura, Lewis Barn, Maria Rascon, Presley Hynes, Prin Keerasuntonpong, Robert Castro, Satsuki Sato, TJ Schauer, Harry Cohen MPSE, Luke Hatton, Michael Leaning, Barney Oram, Zachary Quarles MPSE, Stefan Rutherford, Paul Stoughton, Joe Thom MPSE, Graham Donnelly, David Farmer MPSE, Eilam Hoffman, Jason W. Jennings, Bryan Jerden, Fred Pearson, Stephano Sanchinelli, Thomas C. Brewer MPSE, Tim Walston MPSE
Technical Sound Designers: Sean LaValle, Cameron Sonju, Daniel Ramos, Enoch Choi, Gavin Booth, Roy Lancaster, Charles Dworetz, Bradley Gurwin, Mallorie Lesher, Dave St. Jean, Klaudia Schaffer, Aaron Cendan, Ashton Faydenko, Jessie Chang, Skylar Chen
Audio Programmer: Stepan Boev
Foley Editors: Blake Collins, Jeff Gross, Alex Robson, Rob Krekel, Cesar Marenco, Eric Paulsen MPSE, Sam Gray, Rostislav Trifonov, Keith Bilderbeck, Paul Fonarev
Foley Artists: Joanna Fang, Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson, Matt Davies
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
Brutal
National Film & Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Dan Hibbert
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
The Whale
SAG Awards: Brendan Fraser Shares Inspirational Words to Other Actors During Acceptance Speech: “Just Stay in There”
-
SAG Awards 2023
“Look At Us Now”: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Cast Celebrates Asian Talent With SAG Awards Win
-
SAG Awards 2023
Michelle Yeoh Makes History With SAG Awards Win: “This Is For Every Single Girl That Looks Like Me”
-
-
SAG Awards 2023
SAG Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Wins Best Cast, Three Individual Acting Honors
-
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,’ ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Tie for Best Family Film at 2023 Movieguide Awards (Exclusive)