MPSE Golden Reel Awards Nominations Announced

The Motion Picture Sound Editors has revealed the nominations for its 69th annual Golden Reel Awards in categories spanning feature film, television, animation, computer entertainment and student productions. The awards will be presented March 13 during a virtual event due to COVID-19.
Dune, The Matrix Resurrections, Nightmare Alley and A Quiet Place Part II lead the feature competition with three nominations apiece, in the categories of effects/foley, dialogue/ADR and music. Dune and the Matrix and Quiet Place sequels are also shortlisted for the Oscar in sound. All of the films shortlisted for this year’s Oscar in sound received at least one MPSE nomination; the list is rounded out by Belfast, Last Night in Soho, No Time to Die, The Power of the Dog, Spider-Man: No Way Home, tick, tick…BOOM! and West Side Story.
As previously announced, Ron Howard will recent the MPSE Filmmaker Award during the presentation and Anthony “Chic” Ciccolini, III will receive a Career Achievement Award.
The complete list of nominees follows:
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Series or Short
Jurassic World – Camp Cretaceous: “Eye of the Storm”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre MPSE
Sound Designer: Evan Dockter
Sound Effects Editors: Marc Schmidt, D.J. Lynch
Dialogue Editor: Anna Adams
Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum
Foley Artists: Ezra Walker, Vincent Guisetti
Love, Death + Robots: “Snow in the Desert”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Brad North MPSE
Sound Designer: Craig Henighan MPSE
Foley Editors: Jeff Gross, Dawn Lunsford
Foley Artist: Alicia Stevens
Music Editor: Jeff Charbonneau
Star Trek: Lower Decks: “Strange Energies”
Paramount+
Supervising Sound Editor: James Lucero
Sound Effects Editors: James Singleton, Mak Kellerman
Dialogue Editor: Michael LaFerla
Foley Artist: Michael Britt
Star Wars: Visions: “The Duel”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: David W. Collins, Matthew Wood
Sound Designer: David W. Collins
Sound Editor: Luke Dunn Gielmuda
Foley Artist: Jana Vance
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: “Reunion”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew Wood
Sound Designer: David W. Collins
Sound Editor: David W. Collins
Foley Editor: Frank Rinella
Foley Artist: Kimberly Patrick
Star Wars: A Galaxy of Sounds: “Excitement”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editor: David W. Collins
Sound Designers: Ben Burtt, David Acord, Ren Klyce, Tim Nielson, Chris Scarabosio, Tom Bellfort, Sam Shaw, Gary Rydstrom MPSE
Sound Editor: Matthew Wood
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Limited Series or Anthology
The Book of Boba Fett
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: Matt Wood, Bonnie Wild
Sound Designer: David Acord
Sound Effects Editor: David Collins
ADR Editors: Angela Ang, Ryan Cota
Foley Editor: Alyssa Nevarez
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Andrea Gard, Sean England, Margie O’Malley
Loki: “Journey Into Mystery”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood
Sound Effects Editors: Kyrsten Mate MPSE, Adam Kopald
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Steve Slanec
ADR Editor: Brad Semenoff MPSE
Sound Designer: David Farmer MPSE
Foley Editor: Joel Raabe
Foley Artists: Shelley Roden MPSE, John Roesch MPSE
Supervising Music Editor: Anele Onyekwere
Music Editors: Nashia Wachsman, Ed Hamilton
Mare of Easttown: “Illusions”
HBO Max
Supervising Sound Editor: Bradley North MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Tiffany S. Griffith
Sound Effects Editor: Jordan Wilby MPSE
Foley Editor: Antony Zeller MPSE
Foley Artist: Zane Bruce
Music Editor: Stephanie Lowry
The Underground Railroad: Chapter 9: “Indiana Winter”
Amazon Prime
Supervising Sound Editor: Onnalee Blank MPSE
Sound Designers: Jay Jennings, Harry Cohen MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Luke Gibleon
Dialogue Editors: Chris Kahwaty MPSE, Katy Wood
ADR Editor: Bryan Parker MPSE
Foley Editors: Pietu Korhonen, Lars Halvorsen
Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi MPSE
Music Editor: John Finklea
Wandavision: “The Series Finale”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: Gwen Whittle MPSE, Kimberly Foscato
Sound Designer: Steve Orlando
Sound Effects Editors: Scott Guitteau, Jon Borland, Samson Neslund, Richard Gould
Supervising Music Editor: Anele Onyekwere
ADR Editors: James Spencer, Chris Gridley
Foley Editor: Luke Dunn Gielmuda
Music Editors: Fernand Bos MPSE, Tom Kramer
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Shelley Roden MPSE, John Roesch MPSE
The White Lotus
HBO Max
Supervising Sound Editor: Kathryn Madsen MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Paul Hammond
Sound Effects Editor: Mark Allen MPSE
Foley Artist: Stefan Fraticelli
Music Editor: Mikael Sandgren
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation
Arcane – League of Legends: “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Brad Beaumont MPSE, Eliot Connors MPSE
Supervising Music Editor: Alexander Temple
Supervising ADR Editor: Shannon Beaumont
Foley Editor: Alexander Ephraim MPSE
Foley Artists: Dan O’ Connell, John Cucci MPSE
Music Editor: Alex Seaver
Lego Star Wars: “Terrifying Tales”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: David W. Collins, Matthew Wood
Sound Designer: David W. Collins
Sound Editors: Justin Doyle, Bonnie Wild
Foley Editor: Frank Rinella
Foley Artists: Kimberly Patrick, Andrea Gard
Maya and the Three: “Chapter 9: The Sun and the Moon”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Scott Martin Gershin MPSE
Sound Designers: Chris Richardson, Andrew Vernon MPSE
Sound Designer: Scott Martin Gershin MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: David Barbee MPSE, Masanobu “Tomi” Tomita
Foley Artist: Dan O’Connell
Music Editor: Andres Locsey
What if…Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editor: Mac Smith
Sound Effects Editors: Bill Rudolph, Alyssa Nevarez
Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi
Supervising Music Editor: Anele Onyekwere
Music Editor: Tom Kramer
Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE
White Snake 2: “The Tribulation of the Green Snake”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Gary Chen
Sound Designer: Gary Chen
Sound Effects Editors: Wang Shuangshuang, Gary Chen, Mango Mok, Ji Hongrui, Irene Sun, Qiu Yi
ADR Editors: Listen Zhang, Liu Huizhe
Foley Editors: Liu Huizhe, Cui Lin
Foley Artist: Wang Ziwei, Miao Yin, Zhang Jindong, Xin Shengnan
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything: “Episode 1”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editors: Andy Shelley, Stephen Griffiths
Sound Effects Editors: Tae Hak Kim, Justin Dolby
Dialogue Editor: Claire Ellis
Foley Editors: Adam Oakley, Paolo Pavesi
Music Editors: Dan Johnson, Nas Parkash
Foley Artists: Zoe Freed, Rebecca Heathcote
The Beatles Get Back: “Part 3”
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editors: Brent Burge, Martin Kwok
Sound Editors: Matt Stutter MPSE, Buster Flaws, Melanie Graham
Dialogue Editor: Emile De La Rey
Music Editors: Steve Gallagher MPSE, Tane Upjohn-Beatson
Foley Editor: Michael Donaldson
Foley Artist: Simon Riley
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Trevor Gates
Dialogue Editors: Ryan Briley, Taylor Jackson
Sound Effects Editors: Paul B. Knox, Russell Topal MPSE, Mark Coffey
Foley Editor: Alex Jongbloed
Foley Artist: Tara Blume
Music Editor: Liam Rice
Exterminate All the Brutes
HBO / HBO Max
Sound Editors: Séverin Favriau, Emeline Aldeguer
Dialogue Editor: Daniel Irribaren
Foley Artist: Vincent Maloumian
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Down to the Wire”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Steve Speed, Nick Fry
Sound Effects Editor: Hugh Dwan
Sound Designer: James Evans
Dialogue Editor: Hugh Dwan
Life in Colour with David Attenborough: “Seeing in Color”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Wayne Pashley MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Paul Fisher
Foley Artists: Jonathan Cawte, Andy Devine, Richard Hinton
Music Editor: James Dorman
McCartney 3, 2, 1
Hulu
Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber
Sound Editor: Leff Lefferts
Dialogue Editors: E. Larry Oatfield, Bjorn Ole Schroeder
Music Editor: Kim Foscato
Welcome to Earth
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editor: Jay Price
Sound Effects Editor: Jay Price
Dialogue Editor: Tom Foster
Foley Editor: Stuart Bagshaw
Music Editor: Ben Smithers
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature
Fear of Rain
Hulu
Supervising Sound Editor: David Barber MPSE
Foley Editor: David Kitchens MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Ben Zarai
Sound Designer: David Barbee, MPSE
Foley Artist: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza
ADR Editor: Michael Kreple
Fear Street: “Part Two – 1978”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Trevor Gates
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jason Dotts
Sound Effects Editors: Matthew Thomas Hall, Russell Topal MPSE, Mark Coffey
Dialogue Editors: Kristen Hirlinger, Harrison Meyle
Foley Artist: Sandra Fox
Music Editor: Brett “Snacky” Pierce MPSE
The Ice Road
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Trip Brock MPSE
Sound Designer: Charles Maynes MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Jacob Ortiz MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Jackie Johnson
Sound Effects Editors: Raymond Park MPSE, Demetri Evdoxiadis
Foley Artists: Lorita de la Cerna, G.W. Pope, III MPSE
Music Editor: Nicholas Fitzgerald
Infinite
Paramount+
Supervising Sound Editors: Mandell Winter MPSE, David Esparza MPSE
Sound Designer: Hamilton Sterling
Sound Effects Editor: Will Digby MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Micah Loken MPSE, Sang Kim
Foley Editor: Eryne Prine MPSE
Music Editor: Mark “Vordo” Wlodarkiewicz
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE
Oslo
HBO Max
Supervising Sound Editor: Lewis Goldstein
Supervising ADR Editor: Gina Alfano MPSE
Sound Designer: Peter John Still
Sound Effects Editors: Alex Soto, Alfred DeGrand
Dialogue Editor: Thomas Ryan
Foley Editor: Wen Tseng
Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome, Joanna Fang
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – ½ Hour – Comedy or Drama
Hacks: “There Is No Line”
HBO Max
Supervising Sound Editor: Brett Hinton
Sound Effects Editor: Marc Glassman MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Ryne Gierke
Foley Editor: Samuel Munoz
Foley Artist: Noel Vought
Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman
The Kominsky Method: “The Round Toes, of the High Shoes”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Lou Thomas
Sound Effects Editors: Mark Messick, TJ Jacques
Foley Editor: Clay Weber MPSE
Foley Artist: Sanaa Kelley
Mythic Quest: “Everlight”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor
Sound Designer: Pete Nichols
Sound Effects Editor: Matthew Wilson
Dialogue Editor: Sean Heissinger
Foley Editor: David Jobe
Foley Artists: Elizabeth Rainey, Jody Holwadel Thomas
Music Editor: Joe Deveau
Only Murders in the Building: “The Boy From 6B”
Hulu
Supervising Sound Editor: Mathew Waters
Dialogue Editor: Danika Wikke MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Meredith Stacy
Music Editor: Micha Liberman
Schmigadoon: “Suddenly”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Cormac Funge
Sound Effects Editor: Peter Nichols
Dialogue Editor: John Green
We Are Lady Parts: “Sparta”
Peacock
Supervising Sound Editor: Jay Price
Sound Editor: Tom Foster
Dialogue Editor: Dario Swade
Foley Editor: Sam Walsh
What We Do in the Shadows: “The Escape”
FX
Supervising Sound Editor: Steffan Falesitch
Sound Effects Editor: David Barbee MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Chris Kahwaty MPSE
Foley Editors: John Guentner, Sam Lewis
Foley Artist: Ellen Heuer
Music Editor: Steve Griffen
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Dialogue / ADR
For All Mankind: “And Here’s to You”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Vince Balunas MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Vince Balunas MPSE
ADR Editor: Vince Balunas MPSE
The Handmaid’s Tale: “Vows”
Hulu
Supervising Sound Editor: David McCallum MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Krystin Hunter
The Morning Show: “My Least Favorite Year”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Relyea MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Julie Altus
Dialogue Editor: Robert Guastini MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Pernell Salinas
The Nevers: “Pilot”
HBO Max
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Tim Hands
Supervising Dialogue Editor: John Matter MPSE
Squid Game: “VIPS”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Hye-Young Kang, Tae-Young Choi
Supervising ADR Editor: Byung-In Kim
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Eun-Ji Ye
Star Trek Discovery: “Kobayashi Maru”
Paramount+
Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor
Supervising Dialogue Editors: Sean Heissinger, Cormac Funge
ADR Editor: Cormac Funge
Succession: “Secession”
HBO Max
Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser
ADR Editor: Angela Organ
Ted Lasso: “Rainbow”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Findley MPSE CAS
Dialogue Editor: Bernard Weiser MPSE
Crowd Editor: Kip Smedley
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Effects / Foley
Foundation: “The Emperor’s Peace”
Apple TV+
Sound Designer: Tyler Whitham MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Paul Germann, Dave Rose
Foley Artist: Steve Baine
The Handmaid’s Tale: “Chicago”
Hulu
Supervising Sound Editors: Jane Tattersall MPSE, David McCallum MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Brennan Mercer
Foley Editor: David Caporale
Foley Artist: Sandra Fox
Lost in Space: “Trust”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Branden Spencer MPSE
Sound Designer: Benjamin Cook MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Shaughnessy Hare, Brendan Croxon
Foley Artist: Paul Pirola
Squid Game: “VIPS”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Hye-Young Kang
Sound Designer: Ye-Jin Jo
Sound Effects Editor: Hye-Jin Yang
Foley Editor: Taek-Hyun Hong
Foley Artist: Chung-Gyu Lee
Star Trek Discovery: “Kobayashi Maru”
Paramount+
Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew E. Taylor, Michael Schapiro
Sound Designers: Harry Cohen MPSE, Katie Halliday MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Andrew Twite
Foley Editor: Clay Weber MPSE
Foley Artists: Alyson Moore, Chris Moriana
Ted Lasso: “Beard’s Night Out”
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Findley MPSE CAS
Sound Effects Editors: Kip Smedley, Mark Cleary
Foley Editors: Jordan McClain, Arno Stephanian MPSE
Foley Artists: Sanaa Kelley, Matt Salib
The Witcher: “A Grain of Truth”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew Collinge
Sound Designers: Rob Turner, Alyn Sclosa, Rob Prynne
Foley Editors: Adam Oakley, Rob Weatherall
Foley Artists: Zoe Freed, Rebecca Heathcote
Wu Tang: An American Saga: “Protect Ya Neck”
Hulu
Supervising Sound Editor: Thomas E. de Gorter MPSE
Sound Designer: Michael O’Conner
Foley Editors: Geordy Sincavage, Alex Jongbloed
Foley Artists: Tara Blume, Monique Reymond
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Music
Cobra Kai: “The Rise”
Netflix
Music Editor: Andres Locsey
See: Rock-a-Bye
Apple TV+
Music Editor: Dan Farkas
Squid Game: “Red Light, Green Light”
Netflix
Music Editor: Jae-il Jung
Star Trek Discovery: “Kobayashi Maru”
Paramount+
Supervising Music Editor: Moira Marquis
Scoring Editor: Matea Prljevic
Ted Lasso: “Rainbow”
Apple TV+
Supervising Music Editor: Richard David Brown
Music Editor: Sharyn Gersh MPSE
The Witcher: “A Grain of Truth”
Netflix
Music Editor: Arabella Winter MPSE
Wu Tang: An American Saga: “Protect Ya Neck”
Hulu
Music Editor: Sebastian Zuleta
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
Encanto
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Mills
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff MPSE
Sound Designer: Nia Hansen
Sound Effects Editors: Samson Neslund, Justin Doyle, Cameron Barker, Qianbaihui Yang MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Richard Quinn
Foley Editor: Alyssa Nevarez
Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE
Supervising Music Editor: Earl Ghaffari
Music Editors: Angie Rubin, Kendall Demarest MPSE
Luca
Pixar Animation Studios
Supervising Sound Editors: Chris Scarabosio, André Fenley
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Rich Quinn
Supervising Foley Editor: Ronni Brown
Sound Effects Editors: Justin Doyle, Pascal Garneau
Foley Editor: E. Larry Oatfield
Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Ronni Brown
Music Editor: Lodge Worster
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Sony Pictures Animation
Supervising Sound Editor: Geoffrey G. Rubay
Supervising ADR Editor: James Morioka
Sound Designer: John Pospisil
Sound Effects Editors: Kip Smedley, Andy Sisul MPSE, Alec G. Rubay, Dan Kenyon, Greg Ten Bosch MPSE
ADR Editor: Curt Schulkey
Foley Artist: Gregg Barbanell MPSE
Foley Artist: Rick Owens MPSE
Music Editors: Dominick Certo MPSE, Barbara McDermott
Raya and the Last Dragon
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Mills
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff MPSE
Sound Designer: Nia Hansen
Sound Effects Editors: Samson Neslund, David C. Hughes, Cameron Barker
Foley Editors: Chris Frazier, Steve Orlando
Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE
Supervising Music Editor: Jim Weidman
Music Editor: David Olson
Sing 2
Illumination / Universal Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Dennis Leonard
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jonathan Greber
Supervising ADR Editor: Daniel Laurie
Sound Designer: Josh Gold
Sound Effects Editors: Lucas Miller, Benjamin A. Burtt
Foley Editors: Shaun Farley MPSE, Jonathon Stevens
Music Editors: Michael Connell, Charles Inouye
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Richard Yawn MPSE
Music Editor: Michael Brake MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Rob Getty MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Steven Avila MPSE
Foley Editor: Shawn Kennelly
Foley Artists: Melissa Kennelly, Vince Nicastro
Flee
NEON
Supervising Sound Editor: Edward Björner
Dialogue Editor: Jens Johansson
Sound Designer: Fredrik Jonsäter
Foley Artists: Rune Van Deurs, Bengt Öberg
The Rescue
Disney+
Supervising Sound Editor: Deborah Wallach
Sound Effects Editor: Roland Vajs
Foley Artist: Nuno Bentro
Music Editor: Ben Smithers
Summer of Soul (or, when the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Searchlight Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Joshua L. Pearson
Supervising Music Editor: Jimmy Douglass
VAL
Amazon Prime
Supervising Sound Editor: John Bolen
Dialogue Editor: John Bolen
Sound Effects Editor: John Bolen
Foley Editor: John Bolen
The Velvet Underground
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Leslie Shatz
Music Editor: Jahn Sood
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
Cliff Walkers
Viki
Supervising Sound Editors: Yang Jiang MPSE, Zhao Nan MPSE
ADR Editor: Li Xinghui
Foley Artist: Han Junsheng
Sound Editors: Ann Scibelli, Xiao’ou Olivia Zhang MPSE, Iain Pattison
The Hand of God
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Silvia Moraes
A Hero
Amazon Prime
Supervising Sound Editor: Mohammadreza Delpak
Dialogue Editor: Mohammadreza Delpak
Sound Effects Editor: Mohammadreza Delpak
Titane
Amazon Prime
Sound Editor: Séverin Favriau
Foley Artist: Céline Bernard
A Writer’s Oddyssey
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Xiao Sha Liu
Supervising ADR Editor: Xiao Sha Liu
Sound Designer: Gang Wang
Sound Effects Editors: Shuang Shuang Wang, Hong Rui Ji, Gang Wang, Ruo Qi Mo, Tobias Poppe, Zi Jian Jiang
Dialogue Editor: Zi Jin
Foley Editor: Pei Ya Zhang
Foley Artists: Zi Wei Wang, Yin Miao
Music Editor: Fei Yu
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR
Dune
Warner Bros.
Dialogue Editor: David Bach
Last Night in Soho
Universal Pictures
Supervising Sound Editors: Dan Morgan, Julian Slater MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Dan Morgan
The Matrix Resurrections
Warner Bros.
Supervising Sound Editors: Stephanie Flack, Dane A Davis MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Marek Forreiter, Benjamin Hörbe, Dominik Schleier, Immo Trümpelmann
Nightmare Alley
Searchlight Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Jill Purdy MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jill Purdy MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Jill Purdy MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Nelson Ferreira MPSE
No Time to Die
Universal Pictures
Supervising Dialogue & ADR Editors: Becki Ponting, Michael Maroussas
Dialogue Editors: Rachael Tate MPSE, Adele Fletcher
Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney MPSE
The Power of the Dog
Netflix
Supervising Dialogue & ADR Editor: Leah Katz
A Quiet Place Part II
Paramount Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Ethan Van der Ryn
Supervising Dialogue & ADR Editors: Vanessa Lapato, Nancy Nugent
Dialogue Editor: Matt Cavanaugh MPSE
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Skip Lievsay
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley
Belfast
Focus Features
Sound Designer: James Mather
Sound Editor: Tomas Blazukas
Foley Editor: Arthur Grayley
Foley Artists: Sue Harding, Oliver Ferris
Dune
Warner Bros.
Supervising Sound Editors: Theo Green, Mark Mangini MPSE
Sound Designer: Dave Whitehead
Sound Effects Editors: Phil Barrie, Lee Gilmore MPSE, Greg Ten Bosch MPSE, Robert Kellough MPSE, Piero Mura
Foley Editor: Christopher Bonis
Foley Artists: Andy Malcolm, Goro Koyama, Sandra Fox
The Matrix Resurrections
Warner Bros.
Supervising Sound Editors: Dane A. Davis MPSE, Stephanie Flack
Sound Effects Editors: Bryan O. Watkins, Jeremy Peirson, Markus Stemler, Michael Schapiro, Eric Lindemann, Albert Gasser MPSE, Laurent Kossayan MPSE, Caron Weidner
Foley Editors: Frank Kruse, Kuen Il Song
Foley Artist: Daniel Weiss
Nightmare Alley
Searchlight Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Nathan Robitaille MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Dashen Naidoo
Foley Editor: Chelsea Body
Foley Artists: Goro Koyama, Andy Malcolm
No Time to Die
Universal Pictures
Supervising Sound Editors: Oliver Tarney MPSE, James Harrison
Sound Designers: Bryan Bowen, Eilam Hoffman
Sound Effects Editor: Dawn Gough
Foley Editor: Hugo Adams
Foley Artists: Sue Harding, Andrea King
A Quiet Place Part II
Paramount
Supervising Sound Editors: Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl MPSE
Sound Designers: Malte Bieler, Brandon Jones
Sound Effects Editors: Chris Diebold, Matt Cavanaugh MPSE
Foley Editor: Jonathan Klein
Foley Artists: Steve Baine, Peter Persaud
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Sony Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Steven Ticknor MPSE
Sound Designer: Anthony Lamberti
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Music
Dune
Warner Bros.
Supervising Music Editors: Clint Bennett, Ryan Rubin
Music Editor: Peter Myles
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Sony Pictures
Supervising Music Editor: Curt Sobel
In the Heights
Warner Bros.
Music Editors: Jim Bruening, Jennifer Dunnington, Ben Holiday
The Matrix Resurrections
Warner Bros.
Supervising Music Editor: Gabriel Isaac Mounsey
Music Editors: Hans Hafner, Jonathan Levi Shanes
Nightmare Alley
Searchlight Pictures
Music Editors: Clint Bennett, Kevin Banks MPSE
Scoring Editor: Cecile Tournesac
A Quiet Place Part II
Paramount
Music Editors: Jim Schultz, Nancy Allen MPSE, Del Spiva MPSE, Ramiro Belgardt
tick tick…BOOM!
Netflix
Music Editors: Nancy Allen MPSE, John Davis, Bri Holland
West Side Story
20th Century Studios
Music Editors: Joe E. Rand, Ramiro Belgardt
Scoring Editor: David Channing
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Audio
The Ascent
Neon Giant
Audio Director : Samuel Justice
Audio Leads: Stefan Rutherford, Joe Thom
Supervising Sound Editor: Csaba Wagner
Sound Designers: Lee Banyard, Michael Benzie, Jordan Lee Colins, Luke Hatton, Joe Hudson, Jason W. Jennings, Michael Leaning, Barney Oram, Jack Raeburn, Stephano Sanchinelli, Chris Sweetman, John Tennant
Sound Editors: Graham Donnelly, Eilam Hoffman
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Infinity Ward
Audio Director: David Swenson MPSE
Audio Leads: Matthew Grimm, Ryan McSweeney, Michael Caisley, Eric Wedemeyer
Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen MPSE, Nick Interlandi, Nick Martin
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Emilio Lopez-Centellas, Adam Boyd MPSE, Hilary Long
Supervising Music Editors: Ted Kocher, Anthony Caruso
Sound Designers: Kegan Chau, Fernando Labarthe, Sheridan Willard, Tyler Cannan, Michael Tornabene, Peter Wayne, Liam Underwood, Don Veca, Jeremiah Sypult, Andy Bayless, Darren Blondin, Nicholas D’Amato, Jacob Denny, Jacob Harley, Vadim Nuniyants, Timothy Schlie, Aaron Brown, Ian Mika, Tory Bader, Corina Bello, Darrell Tung, Jonathan Gosselin, Nick Tremblay, Mathieu Denis, Mikael Frithiof, Jon Persson, Braden Parkes, Erick Ocampo, Mike Maksim, Matt Hall, Chris Diebold, Jeff Sawyer, Josh Moore, Igor Comes, Tim Gedemer MPSE, Klaus Shipman, Jim Schaefer, Rashaad Wiggins
Sound Editors: Daniel Petras, Jordan Ruhala, Matthew Schaff MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Robert Jackson, Maggie Wolf, Alvaro Vela, Serge J. Isaac, Stiv Schneider, Juliana Henao Mesa, David Price
Music Editors: Scott Shoemaker, Tao-Ping Chen, Adam Kallibjian, Rob Goodson, Andrew Buresh
Foley Artist: Foley Walkers
Halo Infinite
Xbox Game Studios
Audio Director: Sotaro Tojima
Audio Leads: Kyle Fraser, Jomo Kangethe, Robbie Elias, Chase Thompson
Supervising Sound Editors: Samuel Justice, Csaba Wagner
Supervising Dialogue Editors: Josh Bandy, Emma Emrich
Supervising Music Editor: Joel Yarger
Sound Designers: Noa Lothian, Daniel Raimo, Pax Helgesen, Nick D’Amato, Gary Spinrad MPSE, Michael Leaning, Stefan Rutherford, Mitchell Osias, Bryan O. Watkins, Andrew Lackey, Laura Taylor, David Farmer MPSE, Adam Boyd MPSE, Graham Donnelly, John Loranger MPSE, Barney Oram, Frank Petreikis, Austin Shannon, Chris Sweetman, Matthew Wesdock, Robert Blake, Paul Hackner MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Zeke Fenelon, Stephen Brown, Adam Croft, Joshua Du Chene, Thornton Prime VI, Kochun Hu, Ben Kersten, Spencer Riedel
Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Alyson Dee Moore, Christopher Moriana, Bogdan Zavarzin
Dialogue Editors: Monet Gardiner, Garret Montgomery MPSE, Daniel P. Francis MPSE, Peret Von Sturmer
Music Editors: Colin Andrew Grant, Cameron Konner
Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart
Insomniac Games
Audio Leads: Daniel Birczynski, Dwight Okahara, Jamie McMenamy
Audio Director : Paul Mudra
Supervising Sound Editors: Jeremie Voillot, Emile Mika
Supervising Dialogue Editors: Patrick Michalak
Supervising Music Editor: Scott Hanau
Sound Designers: David Yingling, Blake Johnson, Jeff Dombkowski, Brooke Yap, Daniele Carli MPSE, Tyler Cornett, Tyler Hoffman, Christian Kjeldsen, Jeff Darby, Zack Bogucki, Aaron Sanchez, Kei Matsuo MPSE, David Goll, Adam Lidbetter, Alex Previty, Erik Buensuceso, Casey Slocum, Rob Castro, Gregory McCoach, Andres Herrera, Maria Rascon, Nathaniel Bonisteel, Noburo Masuda, Keiichi Kitahara
Dialogue Editors: Keith Asack, Michelangelo Muscariello, Evan Hodick, Matthew Strasser, Jaime Marcelo, Ryan Schaad, Tim Schumann
Music Editors: Andrew Buresh, Anthony Caruso, Ernest Johnson, James Zolyak, Justin Lieberman, Nicholas Mastroianni, Rob Goodson, Scott Bergstrom, Tao-Ping Chen, Ted Kocher, Tyler Crowder
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call
Oculus Quest
Supervising Sound Editors: Michael Brinkman, Paul Stoughton, Kevin Bolen
Sound Designers: Bill Rudolph, Jonathan Do, Andy Martin
Dialogue Editors: Ryan Cota, Chris Gridley
Music Editor: Clark Rhee
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
Build Me Up
The National Film and Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Wong Hui Grace
Cocon
Netherlands Film Academy
Supervising Sound Editor: Freija Hogenboom
Foley Artists: Camiel Povel, Annika Epker
Do Not Feed the Pigeons
The National Film and Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Joe De-Vine
Sound Designer: Joe De-Vine
The Many Faces of Ava
The National Film and Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Dominika Latusek
Night of the Living Dread
The National Film and Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Miles Sullivan
Other Half
The National Film and Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Zoltán Kadnár
Pressure
The National Film and Television School
Supervising Sound Editor: Antek Rutczynski
Sound Designer: Antek Rutczynski
Échale Ganas, The Villa’s Tacos
Chapman University
Supervising Sound Editor: Mingxin Qiguan
Sound Designer: Mingxin Tiguan
