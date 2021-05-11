‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’ Sews Up March 2022 Release Date

In partnership with the House of Dior, Focus Features has set a March 4, 2022 theatrical release for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

Universal Pictures International will begin rolling out the period drama, starring Lesley Manville and Isabelle Huppert, a week later in the U.K. and other markets.

The story follows a widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London who falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, and decides that she must have one of her own. After she works, starves and gambles to raise the funds to pursue her dream, she embarks on an adventure to Paris that will change not only her own outlook, but the very future of the House of Dior.

Directed by Anthony Fabian, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is a remake of the 1992 film of the same name starring Angela Lansbury and Omar Sharif, and based on Paul Gallico’s novella Mrs. ‘Arris Goes to Paris.

Jason Isaacs, Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista, Lucas Bravo and Rose Williams also star in the remake.

Producers are Xavier Marchand, Guillaume Benski and Fabian. eOne financed the project with support from the National Film Institute of Hungary.