‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘The Last of Us’ Lead 2023 MTV Movie & TV Award Nominations

'Top Gun Maverick,' ;Stranger Things' and 'The Last of Us'

Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things and The Last of Us are among the top nominees for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards with six nods each. The White Lotus and Wednesday closely followed with four noms per series.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules all tied in the unscripted categories with two nominations each.

First-time MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees include Austin Butler, Bad Bunny, Beatrice Grannò, Bella Ramsey, Cara Delevingne, Courteney Cox, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Jamie Campbell Bower, Jennifer Coolidge, Joseph Quinn, Justin Long, Keke Palmer, Madison Bailey, Maya Hawke, Quinta Brunson, Riley Keough, Rudy Pankow and Simona Tabasco.

This year’s ceremony also features two new categories: best reality onscreen team and best kick-ass cast, with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Outer Banks, Stranger Things and Teen Wolf: The Movie being nominated for their ensemble casts.

Fans can vote for their favorite movies, TV shows, moments and castmembers across scripted and unscripted projects through April 17. The show will air live on May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast on MTV internationally in more than 170 countries.

Drew Barrymore will host the show. Over the course of her career, the talk show host has been nominated for 10 MTV Movie & TV Awards and has taken home three Golden Popcorns — two in scripted categories and one in unscripted.

See the full list of nominees below.

Best Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Show

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

Best Performance in a Movie

Austin Butler — Elvis

Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling

Keke Palmer — Nope

Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance in a Show

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink — Stranger Things

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Best Hero

Diego Luna — Andor

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things

M3GAN – M3GAN

The Bear — Cocaine Bear

Best Kiss (presented by Cheetos®)

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux — The Last Of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson — My Policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow — Outer Banks

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne — Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler — Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O’Brien — Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge — Shotgun Wedding

Keke Palmer — Nope

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Breakthrough Performance

Bad Bunny — Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey — The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn — Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Fight

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) — Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface — Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) — Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone — John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5 — Andor

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson — Cocaine Bear

Justin Long — Barbarian

Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon — Smile

Best Duo

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke — Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega + Thing — Wednesday

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey — The Last Of Us

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò — The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Kick-Ass Cast

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best Song

Demi Lovato — “Still Alive” (Scream VI)

Doja Cat — “Vegas” (Elvis)

Lady Gaga — “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic — “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna — “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift — “Carolina” (Where The Crawdads Sing)

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians

Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

Best Host

Drew Barrymore — The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden — Ink Master

Nick Cannon — The Masked Singer

RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson — The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best Reality Onscreen Team (presented by SONIC®)

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) — Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker — The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent — Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Music Documentary

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie