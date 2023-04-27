Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Halle Bailey Among MTV Movie & TV Awards Presenters

The first round of presenters for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards have been announced.

MTV unveiled Thursday the star-packed lineup set to take the stage for the May 7 ceremony that recognizes the biggest and best in movies and television, across scripted and unscripted.

The first round of presenters include Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Gal Gadot, Halle Bailey, Anthony Ramos, Ashley Park, Ayo Edebiri, Busta Rhymes, Dave Burd “Lil Dicky,” Dominique Fishback, Stephanie Hsu, Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse and Tiffany Haddish.

Presenters also include the cast of Yellowjackets including Courtney Eaton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Liv Hewson, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Nélisse and Sophie Thatcher; The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno; and the stars of hit reality shows Vanderpump Rules including Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay, as well as Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani.

Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), Kaia Gerber (Bottoms), Nick Viall (Viall Files Podcast), Rachel Sennott (Bottoms), Sabrina Wu (Joy Ride) and Sherry Cola (Joy Ride) will also take the stage to present.

MTV also unveiled the 16 nominees competing in the social category for “Best Musical Moment.” The nominees include: Daisy Jones & The Six (“Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)”), Don’t Worry Darling (Jack’s Tap Dance), Elvis (“Trouble”), Ginny & Georgia (“I Will Survive”), M3GAN (“Titanium”), Matilda the Musical (“Revolting Children”), Purple Hearts (“Come Back Home”), RRR (“Naatu Naatu”), She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (“Body”), SNL (“Big Boys”), Stranger Things (“Running Up That Hill”), The Last of Us (“Long Long Time”), The School for Good and Evil (“You Should See Me in a Crown”), The Summer I Turned Pretty (“This Love (Taylor’s Version)”), Wednesday (“Goo Goo Muck”) and Young Royals (“Simon’s Song”).

Voting for the category, sponsored by SONIC, will open on MTV’s Instagram Stories on Monday, May 1, and close Friday, May 5. The winner will be revealed during the live show.

Drew Barrymore is hosting the ceremony with Jennifer Coolidge receiving the Comedic Genius Award. Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things and The Last of Us are among the top nominees with six nods each. The White Lotus and Wednesday closely followed with four noms per series.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, simulcasting across BET, BETHer, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.