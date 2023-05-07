×
MTV Movie & TV Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The winners are being announced in a host-less, pretaped ceremony airing Sunday night.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are being handed out in a pretaped ceremony airing Sunday night.

The show is being held amid the ongoing writers strike, which led host Drew Barrymore to drop out in a show of support for the striking scribes. (She will, however, host the 2024 edition of the Movie & TV Awards.) Though MTV originally planned to forge ahead with a live audience, the channel announced Friday plans to shift to a pretaped event.

The news came shortly after the Writers Guild of America said it had planned to picket outside of the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, where the awards had been scheduled to take place as a live event. On Friday night, the WGA canceled its intentions to demonstrate.

Barrymore ended up appearing in the pretaped opening segment — which featured her inserted into recent films and TV series like The White Lotus and Cocaine Bear as her character from Never Been Kissed, Josie Geller, who finally gets her kiss from the aforementioned bear — as well as other pretaped bits.

Among the winners were Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise, who won best performance in a movie and accepted from the cockpit of a fighter pilot jet, much in the same way he had appeared at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday. The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal was named best hero.

Jennifer Coolidge was honored with the Comedic Genius Award, accepting via a pretaped video and expressing her support for the writers who are “fighting for the rights of artists everywhere.”

Heading into the ceremony, Netflix’s Stranger Things leads with seven noms, followed by Top Gun: Maverick and HBO’s The Last of Us with six nominations each.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules all tied in the unscripted categories with two nominations each.

This year’s ceremony also features two new categories: best reality onscreen team and best kick-ass cast. The winners are voted on by fans.

The list of nominees below will be updated as the winners are announced. Refresh for the latest.

Best Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Show

Stranger Things
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets

Best Performance in a Movie

Austin Butler — Elvis
Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling
Keke Palmer — Nope
Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)

Best Performance in a Show

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six
Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Best Hero

Diego Luna — Andor
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Paul Rudd — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us (WINNER)
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things
M3GAN – M3GAN
The Bear — Cocaine Bear

Best Kiss

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux — The Last of Us
Harry Styles + David Dawson — My Policeman
Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow — Outer Banks
Riley Keough + Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six
Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne — Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler — Murder Mystery 2
Dylan O’Brien — Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge — Shotgun Wedding
Keke Palmer — Nope
Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Breakthrough Performance

Bad Bunny — Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn — Stranger Things (WINNER)
Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Fight

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) — Bullet Train
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface — Scream VI
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) — Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone — John Wick 4
Escape from Narkina 5 — Andor

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus
Jesse Tyler Ferguson — Cocaine Bear
Justin Long — Barbarian
Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon — Smile

Best Duo

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke — Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega + Thing — Wednesday
Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò — The White Lotus
Tom Cruise + Miles Teller — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Kick-Ass Cast

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Stranger Things
Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best Song

Demi Lovato — “Still Alive” (Scream VI)
Doja Cat — “Vegas” (Elvis)
Lady Gaga — “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic — “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna — “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Taylor Swift — “Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
The Kardashians (WINNER)
Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

All-Star Shore
Big Brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
The Challenge: USA
The Traitors

Best Host

Drew Barrymore — The Drew Barrymore Show
Joel Madden — Ink Master
Nick Cannon — The Masked Singer
RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson — The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best Reality Onscreen Team

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) — Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Tori Deal and Devin Walker — The Challenge: Ride or Dies
RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage — RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent — Vanderpump Rules
Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Music Documentary

Halftime
Love, Lizzo
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

Best Musical Moment

Daisy Jones & the Six: “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)”
Don’t Worry Darling: Jack’s Tap Dance
Elvis: “Trouble”
Ginny & Georgia: “I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party)
M3GAN: “Titanium”
Matilda the Musical: “Revolting Children”
Purple Hearts: “Come Back Home”
RRR: “Naatu Naatu”
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: “Body”
SNL: “Big Boys”
Stranger Things: “Running Up That Hill”
The Last of Us: “Long Long Time” (Bill & Frank Play Piano)
The School for Good and Evil: “You Should See Me in a Crown”
The Summer I Turned Pretty: “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”
Wednesday: “Goo Goo Muck”
Young Royals: “Simon’s Song”

