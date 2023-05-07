MTV Movie & TV Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are being handed out in a pretaped ceremony airing Sunday night.

The show is being held amid the ongoing writers strike, which led host Drew Barrymore to drop out in a show of support for the striking scribes. (She will, however, host the 2024 edition of the Movie & TV Awards.) Though MTV originally planned to forge ahead with a live audience, the channel announced Friday plans to shift to a pretaped event.

The news came shortly after the Writers Guild of America said it had planned to picket outside of the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, where the awards had been scheduled to take place as a live event. On Friday night, the WGA canceled its intentions to demonstrate.

Barrymore ended up appearing in the pretaped opening segment — which featured her inserted into recent films and TV series like The White Lotus and Cocaine Bear as her character from Never Been Kissed, Josie Geller, who finally gets her kiss from the aforementioned bear — as well as other pretaped bits.

Among the winners were Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise, who won best performance in a movie and accepted from the cockpit of a fighter pilot jet, much in the same way he had appeared at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday. The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal was named best hero.

Jennifer Coolidge was honored with the Comedic Genius Award, accepting via a pretaped video and expressing her support for the writers who are “fighting for the rights of artists everywhere.”

Heading into the ceremony, Netflix’s Stranger Things leads with seven noms, followed by Top Gun: Maverick and HBO’s The Last of Us with six nominations each.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules all tied in the unscripted categories with two nominations each.

This year’s ceremony also features two new categories: best reality onscreen team and best kick-ass cast. The winners are voted on by fans.

The list of nominees below will be updated as the winners are announced. Refresh for the latest.

Best Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Show

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

Best Performance in a Movie

Austin Butler — Elvis

Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling

Keke Palmer — Nope

Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)

Best Performance in a Show

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six

Sadie Sink — Stranger Things

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Best Hero

Diego Luna — Andor

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Paul Rudd — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us (WINNER)

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things

M3GAN – M3GAN

The Bear — Cocaine Bear

Best Kiss

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux — The Last of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson — My Policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow — Outer Banks

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & the Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne — Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler — Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O’Brien — Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge — Shotgun Wedding

Keke Palmer — Nope

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Breakthrough Performance

Bad Bunny — Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn — Stranger Things (WINNER)

Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Fight

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) — Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface — Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) — Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone — John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5 — Andor

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson — Cocaine Bear

Justin Long — Barbarian

Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon — Smile

Best Duo

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke — Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega + Thing — Wednesday

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò — The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Kick-Ass Cast

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best Song

Demi Lovato — “Still Alive” (Scream VI)

Doja Cat — “Vegas” (Elvis)

Lady Gaga — “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic — “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna — “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift — “Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians (WINNER)

Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

Best Host

Drew Barrymore — The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden — Ink Master

Nick Cannon — The Masked Singer

RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson — The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best Reality Onscreen Team

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) — Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker — The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent — Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Music Documentary

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

Best Musical Moment

Daisy Jones & the Six: “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)”

Don’t Worry Darling: Jack’s Tap Dance

Elvis: “Trouble”

Ginny & Georgia: “I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party)

M3GAN: “Titanium”

Matilda the Musical: “Revolting Children”

Purple Hearts: “Come Back Home”

RRR: “Naatu Naatu”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: “Body”

SNL: “Big Boys”

Stranger Things: “Running Up That Hill”

The Last of Us: “Long Long Time” (Bill & Frank Play Piano)

The School for Good and Evil: “You Should See Me in a Crown”

The Summer I Turned Pretty: “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”

Wednesday: “Goo Goo Muck”

Young Royals: “Simon’s Song”