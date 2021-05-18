MTV Movie & TV Awards: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Tops Unscripted Winners

- Share this article on Facebook
RuPaul’s Drag Race took home the bulk of prizes during Monday night’s inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards unscripted ceremony.
The VH1 series won best reality cast, best competition series and best host at the show, which followed Sunday night’s MTV Movie & TV Awards for scripted productions, aired on MTV and other platforms and was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. MTV’s own Jersey Shore Family Vacation followed close behind with two honors, including best docu-reality show and a new lifetime achievement honor called “Reality Royalty,” which honored the show’s substantial impact on television.
RuPaul’s Drag Race’s achievement comes after the show earned the most nominations this year for unscripted fare, with four nods, while 90 Day Fiancé, Bling Empire, Legendary, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Nailed It!, Ridiculousness and The Challenge all landed two each. “Condragulations!” RuPaul said to several of his cast members while accepting the best reality cast prize. And judge Michelle Visage took the opportunity to ask audience members to support their local drag queens: “Now that all this is lifting and performances are open, bars are open and your drag brunches are open, please go and support your local queens,” she said.
The winners were announced in Monday’s ceremony that aired live from the Palladium in Los Angeles, with Glaser serving as host. There was an in-person audience of nominees, while the rest of the audience members were displayed virtually onscreen on either side of the stage. Those in attendance were not wearing masks but Glaser noted that guests went through “multiple rounds of testing” and were following “rigorous protocols” during the show.
During her opening statements, Glaser continuously made cases for why “reality TV is so much better than scripted.” “On reality TV the set is their normal life. Kim had to actually marry Kanye. Kourtney had to start a family with Scott Disick. Caitlyn Jenner looks great, honestly,” she quipped of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Later, ABC’s The Bachelorette won for best dating show (“Honestly this award goes to Bachelor Nation, all the people behind the camera but also all the fans,” said Tayshia Adams while accepting the prize) while Netflix’s Nailed It! score in the lifestyle show category. The HBO Max original Selena + Chef was honored with the best new unscripted series. Best comedy/game show went to truTV’s Impractical Jokers, best real-life mystery or crime series was awarded to MTV’s Catfish: The TV Show and ITV’s Love Island won best international reality series.
While accepting the talk/topical show category prize, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah told audience members to get their COVID-19 vaccines: “Let’s have fun this summer,” he said.
BTS: Break the Silence: The Movie won best music documentary, beauty influencer Bretman Rock landed best social star and the “best fight” category went to a sparring match between Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Near the end of the ceremony, Glaser introduced a comedic “In Memoriam” segment that commemorated a series of lost items, themes, reputations and more. The list included “Giannina’s shoe,” “Scott Disick dating age-appropriate women,” “Joe Giudice’s passport” and “Ellen’s reign” and also paid tribute to a long list of canceled reality shows.
Just like Sunday night’s ceremony, the show was executive produced by MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Executives for the production included Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal, while the music talent executive was Lisa Lauricella.
See the full list of unscripted winners below.
