MTV Movie & TV Awards: ‘WandaVision,’ ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Among Top Winners

WandaVision was the big winner at Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The Disney+/Marvel Studios show won four awards during the ceremony, including best series and best performance in a TV show for Elizabeth Olsen, who called Marvel fans the “best.”

Olsen was a double winner, taking home the award for best fight along with Kathryn Hahn for WandaVision. In their speech, they thanked their stunt coordinators and demonstrated what their fights would look like without the pros. After Olsen thanked C.C. Ice, Jenny White and Whitney Coleman by name, Hahn said: “We couldn’t have done it without you beautiful, beautiful incredible women.”

Hahn also took home two awards, the other one for best villain.

The winners were announced in a ceremony that aired live from the Palladium in Los Angeles, with Leslie Jones serving as host. After a montage in which she spoofed various shows, Jones came out onstage in a T-shirt that read “You have to choose joy” and sparkly black leggings along with Nike high-tops. (She had walked the red carpet earlier in a bright red strapless gown with a thigh-high slit.)

There was an in-person audience — some were wearing masks while cameras were on, but most were not — while numerous other audience members were displayed virtually onscreen on either side of the stage. (Jones noted on the air that audience members were wearing masks during commercial breaks when cameras weren’t rolling, and that the audience had been through “multiple rounds of testing” while the production was following “rigorous set protocols.”) DJ Snoopadelic, aka Snoop Dogg, served as DJ for the show, playing, among other tunes, his own “Gin and Juice” and “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?”

Jones also won the award for best comedic performance for Coming 2 America. She accepted the award in a flowing yellow gown surrounded by dancers inspired by the performances in the film.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever was named best movie. “I just hope that you keep showing that love for the whole Asian American community at large,” said Jenny Han, author of the book series from which the movies are adapted.

Chadwick Boseman posthumously won best performance in a movie for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, following his surprise loss at last month’s Oscars. He earned a standing ovation from the audience. Presenter Yara Shahidi accepted on his behalf, saying the actor’s “impact is everlasting and we are eternally grateful for the ways his presence and his art has changed the world. We love you and we miss you.”

Meanwhile, Disney/Marvel was a constant presence throughout the night. Anthony Mackie won two awards for his role in Disney+/Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. “You guys will never know the amount of blood, sweat and tears that went into this show, so thank you,” he said in his speech for best hero. (The gender-neutral award categories are voted on by fans.)

Mackie also won for best duo along with his fellow The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan, who was not in person because he was off “being a rock star” (Stan is currently starring as Tommy Lee in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy.)

Anthony Mackie Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Via video, Pose star Billy Porter presented the Generation Award to Marvel Cinematic Universe star Scarlett Johansson, who in turn accepted the award via video. She said the award was in large part due to the many people she’s worked with over the years on all her films, thanking the “many hundreds of creative people all over the world” and “the fans for riding the wave with me and supporting my career so I have the good fortune to continue to pursue the job that is my passion.” Her speech was interrupted by husband Colin Jost, who poured green slime on her, “confusing” the MTV show with Nickelodeon’s slime-filled Kids’ Choice Awards (he said he ordered the slime from Amazon). She then introduced an exclusive clip from her upcoming Marvel film, Black Widow.

Tom Hiddleston later introduced an exclusive clip from his own upcoming Disney+/Marvel series, Loki. (Viewers also got a sneak peek at upcoming films The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins during the ceremony.)

Seth Rogen appeared in person to present the Comedic Genius Award to his “dear friend” Sacha Baron Cohen, who gave Rogen a break when he hired him as a writer for Da Ali G Show when Rogen was just 22. Rogen said Cohen “could not be here with us” but instead, he appeared in character as Borat (via video) to accept on behalf of Cohen. The actor next appeared as Ali G alongside Borat and then came onscreen as himself, arguing that Ali G should leave. When Ali G asked if it was because he was Black, Cohen replied: “You’re a white suburban kid who’s co-opting Black culture.” When his character Bruno appeared, the actor cut him off, calling him a “caricature” and reminding him how much of a problem he caused with the LGBTQIA culture. “I am officially canceling myself,” Cohen said, noting he’d been “looking forward to this after losing the Oscar” for best actor for his performance in The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Elsewhere, Regé-Jean Page, who broke out in Bridgerton, won the award for breakthrough performance. He accepted the award via video, noting that viewers deserve to see “good love stories and happily ever afters, no matter who they are or where they’re from or when they’re from.”

Other winners included Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline of Netflix’s Outer Banks for best kiss. The duo continued the tradition of winners re-enacting their kids onstage for fans at home. Victoria Pedretti won most frightened performance for The Haunting of Bly Manor. Julie and the Phantoms won best musical moment for “Edge of Great.”

On Monday, MTV will air its inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. RuPaul’s Drag Race tops nominees for that ceremony with four, followed by 90 Day Fiancé, Bling Empire, Legendary, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Nailed It!, Ridiculousness and The Challenge, all of which scored two noms each.

A full list of scripted winners follows.

BEST MOVIE

To All the Boys: Always and Forever (WINNER)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

BEST SHOW

WandaVision (WINNER)

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (WINNER)

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

Leslie Jones Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (WINNER)

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (WINNER)

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid – The Boys

Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris – WandaVision

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks (WINNER)

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America (WINNER)

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Eric Andre – Bad Trip

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

DJ Snoopadelic Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

BEST VILLAIN

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision (WINNER)

Aya Cash – The Boys

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton (WINNER)

Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Paul Mescal – Normal People

BEST FIGHT

WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha (WINNER)

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight

Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight

The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor (WINNER)

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes

Vince Vaughn – Freaky

BEST DUO

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) (WINNER)

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)

The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu

Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)