Cannes: Mubi Takes Aki Kaurismaki’s ‘Fallen Leaves’ for North America, International Territories

Mubi is having a busy Cannes. The arthouse streamer just picked up Aki Kaurismäki’s Cannes competition title Fallen Leaves, its fourth acquisition of the festival, taking the crowd-pleasing dramedy for North America, the U.K., Ireland, Latin America, and Turkey after its official festival premiere.
Mubi plans to do a theatrical release for the film in some territories. The deal for Fallen Leaves was done with Mubi’s own sales subsidiary, The Match Factory, who handles all of Kaurismäki’s movies.
Fallen Leaves is the 20th film from the Finnish filmmaker, who won the 2002 Grand Jury prize, and picked up a 2003 Oscar nomination for The Man Without a Past, and took the FiPRESCI international film critics’ prize in 2011 for Le Havre.
The deal for Fallen Leaves follows a buying spree for Mubi on the Croisette this year. The company snatched up Felipe Gálvez’s Chilean revisionist Western The Settlers for North America and multiple international territories, including the U.K., Latin America, Turkey, German-speaking Europe, Italy, Benelux and India, one day after the film’s premiere in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section, and last week sealed a deal for rights in North America, U.K., Italy, Latin America, Turkey, India and Benelux to Rodrigo Moreno’s Argentinian comedy-drama The Delinquents, another Un Certain Regard movie.
Just ahead of Cannes, Mubi took all rights for North America, the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Latin America, Turkey and Benelux for Molly Manning Walker’s debut feature How to Have Sex, arguably the breakout title from Un Certain Regard this year.
With all of its deals, Mubi is planning select theatrical releases in key territories alongside online bows for the films.
