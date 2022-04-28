Cannes: Mubi Takes Park Chan-wook’s ‘Decision to Leave’ Ahead of Festival Debut

Arthouse streaming group Mubi has snatched up rights to Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave for North America, the U.K., Ireland, Turkey and India ahead of the film’s Cannes competition premiere next week.

Mubi plans to bow the film theatrically in the U.S. and U.K. this fall, followed by a streaming bow on its platform. The crime drama follows police detective Hae-joon (Park Hae-il) called in to investigate the mysterious death of a man who fell from a mountain peak. During his investigation, he begins to develop an interest in the man’s widow, Seo-rae (Tang Wei), who is a suspect in the case.

The Korean drama is one of the most hotly anticipated films of this year’s Cannes. Decision to Leave marks Park’s fourth Cannes competition title, following Grand Prix winner Oldboy (2003), Thirst (2009), and The Handmaiden (2016). Produced by Moho Film, who produced Park’s Sympathy for Lady Vengeance, Thirst, and The Handmaiden, the film is being sold worldwide by CJ Entertainment.

Mubi has scored recent success with the release of Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World, a Cannes title last year, which has earned more than $1 million at the U.K. box office to date. Other titles the streamer picked up in Cannes 2021 include Julia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or winner Titane, Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria, Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta and Leos Carax’s festival opener Annette. Mubi also handled several territories, including Latin America, for Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car, which premiered in Cannes last year en route to its 2022 Oscar win for best international feature.

One of the company’s co-productions, One Fine Morning from director Mia Hansen-Løve, will premiere in Cannes Directors’ Fortnight sidebar.