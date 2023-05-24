Cannes: Mubi Takes ‘The Settlers’ for North America, Multiple International Territories

- Share this article on Facebook
Arthouse streamer Mubi has picked up Felipe Gálvez’ Chilean revisionist Western The Settlers for North America and multiple international territories, including the U.K., Latin America, Turkey, German-speaking Europe, Italy, Benelux and India one day after the film’s premiere in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section. Mubi plans to release the film theatrically in the U.S. and U.K. as well as select other international territories.
Set against the backdrop of early 20th-century Chile, The Settlers revolves around a wealthy landowner’s attempt to set the boundaries of his vast property and forge a route to the Atlantic Ocean through the expansive Patagonia region. Accompanied by a young Chilean mestizo, an American mercenary, and a daring British lieutenant, the expedition takes an unexpected turn, evolving into a “civilizing” raid on the locals.
In our review of the film, The Hollywood Reporter called The Settlers a “provocative look at Chile’s colonial past.”
Mubi acquired the film from French group mk2, which is handling international sales.
The Settlers features an ensemble cast including Mark Stanley, Camilo Arancibia, Benjamín Westfall, Alfredo Castro, Mishell Guaña, Agustín Rittano, Mariano Llinás, Sam Spruell, Adriana Stuven, Luis Machín and Marcelo Alonso. Gálvez co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Antonia Girardi, in collaboration with Mariano Llinás. The film was produced by Giancarlo Nasi, Benjamín Domenech, Santiago Gallelli, Matías Roveda, Emily Morgan, Thierry Lenouvel and Stefano Centini.
Presented by Cinema Inutile (USA), and produced by Quijote Films (Chile), Rei Cine (Argentina), Quiddity Films (U.K.) and Volos Films (Taiwan), The Settlers is a co-production with Cine Sud Promotion (France), Snowglobe (Denmark), Film I Väst (Sweden) and Sutor Kolonko (Germany), with additional support from Finite Films (UK), mk2 Films (France) and Dulac Distribution (France).
