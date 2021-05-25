‘Mulan’ Director Niki Caro to Helm Big Wave Surfing Drama for Netflix

New Zealand filmmaker Niki Caro, director of Disney’s live-action Mulan, is set to direct a female-driven big wave surfing drama for Charlize Theron’s Denver & Delilah banner and Netflix.

The feature film in development is based on the New York Times magazine article by Daniel Duane, The Fight For Gender Equality In One of the Most Dangerous Sports on Earth, about Bianca Valenti, Andrea Moller, Paige Alms and Keala Kennelly fighting for the right to compete in big-wave contests.

Caro will helm the feature about the four women forming a powerful bond as they surf in the world’s most dangerous waters based an adapted screenplay by Becky Johnston. Theron, AJ Dix and Beth Kono of Denver & Delilah will produce alongside Caro.

UTA brokered the deal for the movie adaptation. Caro is repped by UTA and attorney Linda Lichter.

Duane is repped by UTA. Johnston is repped by UTA and attorney Erik Hyman.