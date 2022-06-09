Munich Film Festival Lineup Includes Cannes Winners ‘Broker,’ ‘War Pony’

The Munich International Film Festival unveiled its 2022 lineup Thursday, announcing a program featuring some of the most acclaimed movies from Cannes last month, including award winners Broker, War Pony, The Eight Mountains and Mariupolis 2.

Hirokazu Koreeda’s Broker, which won the best actor honor in Cannes for star Song Kang-ho, will screen in Munich’s CineMasters competition section, alongside The Eight Mountains, which took Cannes’ jury prize for co-directors Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen.

Gina Gammell and Riley Keough’s War Pony, winner of the Cannes’ Camera d’Or for best first film, will screen in the festival’s CineVision section, alongside such Cannes favorites as Aftersun – Charlotte Wells’ debut feature starring, Normal People breakout Paul Mescal, was snatched up by A24 following its bow in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight section — and Maksym Nakonechnyi’s Un Certain Regard title Butterfly Vision, a look at a female Ukraine soldier suffering from PTSD on her return from the front.

Another Ukraine-set film, the harrowing documentary Mariupolis 2, which won a special jury award from Cannes’ documentary jury this year, will also screen in Munich, in the festival’s Spotlight section. The Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius was killed by the Russian military during the shoot for his film, a follow-up to his 2016 doc Mariupolis. The film was completed by Kvedaravicius’ Ukrainian partner Hanna Bilobrova.

Munich also kicks off, on June 23, with a Cannes winner: Marie Kreutzer’s Corsage, an Austria-set period drama, which took the best performance honor in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard sidebar for star Vicky Krieps.

Munich this year will honor the Italian director Alice Rohrwacher (Happy as Lazzaro, The Wonders) with its CineMerit award for lifetime achievement. The 2022 festival will also screen an homage to German director Doris Dörrie, which will include her 1998 romantic comedy Am I Beautiful? and the 1983 TV movie Straight Through the Heart.

The Munich International Film Festival runs June 23-July 2.