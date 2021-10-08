‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ Pokes Fun at Disney Theme Park Ride With Inside Joke

Muppets Haunted Mansion features a fun inside joke that fans who have been on the Disney theme park attraction multiple times will enjoy.

In the Halloween film that dropped Friday on Disney+, the Great Gonzo (Dave Goelz) and Pepe the King Prawn (Bill Barretta) find themselves trapped in the spooky house, which they must escape by sunrise. At one point, the duo wind up in the iconic ballroom, where a musical number led by ghost Kermit the Frog (Matt Vogel) takes place.

It is at that point, the classic, cantankerous pair Statler (Peter Linz) and Waldorf (Goelz) arrive, in ghost form, in a floating “doom buggy”; the chair visitors sit in for the actual theme park ride. At one point during the musical number, their buggy stops floating in mid-air and a voice announces, “Your attention, please. Please remain seated in your doom buggy, and we will continue our tour momentarily.”

Fans of the ride are well aware that is the message played when the ride is halted for whatever reason. Sometimes, the ride quickly begins again and sometimes it takes a few minutes with that message playing over and over.

The Muppets film marks one of Ed Asner’s final works and is dedicated to his memory in the credits.

The Haunted Manson attraction opened at Disneyland on Aug. 9, 1969.