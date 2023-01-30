‘Murder Mystery 2’ Trailer: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston Fight for Their Lives After Worst Wedding Ever

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston can’t catch a break, as seen in the first trailer for Netflix’s sequel film Murder Mystery 2.

Director Jeremy Garelick’s new movie heads to the streamer March 31, following the 2019 original directed by Kyle Newacheck. Murder Mystery 2 centers on Nick and Audrey Spitz (Sandler and Aniston), who have become detectives in the four years since their last adventure. The pair are invited to the island wedding of their friend Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar), whose kidnapping leads Nick and Audrey to Paris.

“The Maharaja’s been kidnapped, and all of you are suspects,” Sandler’s Nick declares at one point in the trailer. Later, when Audrey (Aniston) realizes things aren’t going well, she laments, “We’re not going to be invited anywhere ever again.”

The film’s cast also includes Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, John Kani and Dany Boon.

In 2019, Netflix announced that Murder Mystery was the streamer’s most popular film or TV project of that year. The first movie starred Sandler and Aniston as tourists who find themselves embroiled in a murder investigation.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sandler explained why his characters often find themselves behind the eight ball. “I guess I connect to underdogs,” the star said. “In real life, I’ve always rooted for underdogs. When I go on a basketball court and I play people one-on-one, if someone says, ‘I’m going to kick your ass,’ that’s usually a game where I go, ‘Oh, I’m going to win this time.’ Because I’m an underdog and I’m very comfortable being an underdog.”

Murder Mystery 2 hits Netflix on March 31.