Music Box Films Takes U.S. Rights to ‘Lost Illusions’

Music Box Films has picked up US rights to Lost Illusions (Illusions Perdues), Xavier Giannoli’s adaptation of the classic Honoré de Balzac comedic novel starring Summer of ’85 actor Benjamin Voisin. Cécile de France (The French Dispatch), Xavier Dolan (I Killed My Mother), Vincent Lacoste (Sorry Angel) and Gérard Depardieu co-star.

Lost Illusions premiered in competition at the Venice Film Festival this year. It will have its North American premiere as the closing film at Hollywood’s Colcoa French Film Festival on Sunday, Nov. 7. The film will have its French bow on Oct. 20.

Music Box is planning a theatrical release followed by a home entertainment rollout in North America.

Voisin plays Lucien, a young and unknown poet in 19th century France who leaves his family printing house in his native province to try his luck in Paris. He soon learns of the dark side of the arts business, where profit and pretense rule.

Music Box handled the U.S. release of Giannoli’s 2018 drama The Apparition starring Vincent Lindon.

“It’s a pleasure to distribute another film by the imaginative Xavier Giannoli,” said Music Box head of acquisitions Brian Andreotti, who negotiated the deal with and Alexis Cassanet of sales group Gaumont. “It is simultaneously a sumptuously-mounted period piece and a bracingly modern take on journalism and fake news — a satire from two centuries ago that feels uncommonly attuned to the anxieties of the social media age.”

Lost Illusions is a co-production of Curiosa Films, Gaumont, France 3 Cinéma, Pictanovo, Gabriel Inc. and Umedia with Olivier Delbosc and Sidonie Dumas producing.