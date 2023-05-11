The Portokalos Family Touches Down in Greece in the ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ Trailer

The Portokalos family is taking their Big Fat Greek life to the homeland in the official trailer for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.

The two-and-a-half-minute look at the third installment of the romantic comedy franchise opens on Nia Vardalos’ Toula catching audiences up, explaining that a lot has happened since her wedding in the first film to John Corbett’s Ian.

“My father passed away, and his last wish was for us to visit his childhood village and reconnect with our roots, so we’re having a reunion,” Toula says. “And by we, I mean the whole family.”

The trailer footage also sees the lead character begin to take her place as the new “head of the family,” according to her brother, Nick (Louis Mandylor). The third film marks the first one in the franchise without the late Michael Constantine, who played Portokalos family patriarch Costas.

Vardalos wrote and directed My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, with Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Gary Goetzman returning as executive producers. Other castmembers include Elena Kampouris, Maria Vacratsis, Andrea Martin, Elias Kacavas, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone and Melina Kotselou.

“The sweet friendship which bloomed from the producers’ first taking a chance on me then grew into a beautiful relationship as they entrusted me to direct this installment of our franchise,” the writer-director said in a statement announcing the threequel from Focus Features and parent studio Universal Pictures. “We filmed our family reunion entirely in Greece which was thrilling for us all. Plus, we ate for free.”

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 hits theaters Sept. 8.