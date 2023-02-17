‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ to Walk Down Theater Aisle in September

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 will walk down the aisle and into theaters on Sept. 8, Focus Features and parent studio Universal Pictures announced Friday.

The early fall corridor has worked out well in recent times for movies appealing to older adult moviegoers. Universal’s hit romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise opened in cinemas this past September, while Focus’ Downtown Abbey started its theatrical run in September 2018.

Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 opens more than 20 years after My Big Fat Greek Wedding grossed $368.7 million at the worldwide box office, including $241.4 million domestically. It remains the top-grossing romantic-comedy of all time at the North American box office, as well as one of the most successful indie titles of all time, not adjusted for inflation. The 2002 movie, which was based on her one-woman play, earned star and writer Nia Vardalos an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay and a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a comedy or musical.

A 2016 sequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, grossed $90.6 million at the worldwide box office.

The third film sees Vardalos direct and once again star opposite John Corbett, with Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Gary Goetzman returning as executive producers via their Playtone banner. Other castmembers include Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Maria Vacratsis, Andrea Martin, Elias Kacavas, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone and Melina Kotselou. Paul Brooks, Scott Niemeyer and Steven Shareshian executive produce.

Focus is handling Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 in the U.S., while Universal Pictures International will handle the threequel overseas. The story follows the Portokalos family as they attend a family reunion in Greece.

“The sweet friendship which bloomed from the producers’ first taking a chance on me then grew into a beautiful relationship as they entrusted me to direct this installment of our franchise,” Vardalos said in a statement. “We filmed our family reunion entirely in Greece which was thrilling for us all. Plus, we ate for free.”

Added Wilson, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding has brought audiences joy for twenty-one years. I’m so happy that more joy is on the way.”

IFC Films distributed the first movie, with Universal landing rights to the sequel.