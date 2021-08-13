‘My Hero Academia’ Live-Action Movie From Legendary Finds Its Director

Legendary’s live-action adaptation of manga sensation My Hero Academia has found its director.

Shinsuke Sato, who is known for numerous anime and manga adaptations, will make his English-language debut with the project, which has been in development since 2018.

The project currently has no writer.

Academia is a manga that has become a sensation the world over, having debuted in 2014. It quickly became an anime, which became an international hit and is now in its fifth season.

The story, superhero in tone, is set in a world where the majority of Earth’s population has a power or “quirk.” The main character is a fanboy names Izuku Midoriya, who is born without a quirk and thus cannot fulfill his dream of going to the superhero academy. After a chance encounter with All Might himself, the world’s greatest superhero, Midoriya vows to work as hard as he can, quirk or no quirk, to become a symbol of peace and a beacon of hope for the world.

The manga, written and drawn by Kohei Horikoshi, has over 50 million copies in print and in 2019 won a Harvey Award for best manga. There are also spinoffs in both manga and anime, contributing to the blanket success.

Sato has been working in the worlds of adapting manga and anime for over two decades. The Toyko-based filmmaker made some noice Stateside in 2016 when his adaptation of Japanese zombie manga I Am a Hero won the SXSW Midnighter Audience Award. Among his other works are 2018’s Inuyashiki, Bleach, and series Alice in Boderland, the latter which streamed on Netflix. He also wrote and directed historical war epic, Kingdom.

Sato is repped by WME and Grandview in the US and Origamix Partners in Japan.