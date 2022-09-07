×
Harry Styles Is Mired in a Complicated and Steamy Love Triangle in New ‘My Policeman’ Trailer

Styles as a closeted cop, Emma Corrin as a teacher and David Dawson as a museum curator find forbidden love in 1950s Britain in Michael Grandage’s romantic drama for Amazon Prime set to debut in Toronto.

Harry Styles finds himself in an emotionally complicated love triangle in the latest trailer for My Policeman, which dropped on Wednesday ahead of a world premiere for Michael Grandage’s 1950s romantic drama set to bow at the Toronto Film Festival.

Styles plays Tom, a closeted policeman who along with Emma Corrin as teacher Marion and museum curator Patrick, played by David Dawson, become entangled in a forbidden relationship. Tom and Marion marry, but Styles’ character soon falls for Patrick as they begin a gay relationship.  

“This love is all-consuming. I pity people who don’t know what it feels like, to be this in love,” Tom says at one point during the trailer in a voiceover. But Marion is soon protesting that her marriage to Tom is threatened by its entanglement with Patrick.

The trailer for the Amazon original movie also foreshadows the trio of lovers in the 1990s, as Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee) and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.

My Policeman is based on the book by Bethan Roberts and will bow at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 11. Producers on the film are Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Cora Palfrey and Philip Herd.

My Policeman will open in theaters on Oct. 21, 2022, ahead of streaming on Prime Video starting on Nov. 4. The British drama will have a European premiere at the 2022 London Film Festival on Oct. 15.

