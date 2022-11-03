‘My Sister Liv,’ Powerful Doc About Teen Suicide Epidemic, Unveils Trailer and Q&A (Exclusive)

A late-breaking contender in this year’s best documentary feature Oscar race is My Sister Liv, a deeply powerful and moving film about the struggles of one young woman from Boulder, Colorado, Liv Kunik, that also speaks to the larger teen suicide epidemic in America and the rest of the world.

The film, directed by Alan Hicks, the Australian Grammy-winning director of the acclaimed music docs Keep On Keepin’ On and Quincy, and produced by Paula DuPré Pesmen, whose past credits include the Oscar-winning doc The Cove and three of the Harry Potter films, had its world premiere at July’s Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, and will have its U.S. premiere at this month’s DOC NYC festival. It is still seeking U.S. distribution.

The Hollywood Reporter is exclusively debuting My Sister Liv‘s trailer.

Additionally, below is also a recent Q&A with THR about the film featuring Hicks, Honey Beuf, Liv’s mother, Tess Kunik, Liv’s older sister, who currently run The Liv Project, as well as Susan Caso, one of several licensed therapists consulted during the making of the film.