Dave Bautista’s ‘My Spy’ Gets Sequel at Amazon With Anna Faris Among Cast

Dave Bautista is getting back into the spy business, with a sequel to the 2020 action-comedy My Spy set at Amazon.

My Spy: The Eternal City is casting up as it heads toward a production start date this month and has added Anna Faris, Craig Robinson and Flula Borg to the franchise. Billy Barratt, Taeho K, Nicola Correia-Damude, Noah Dalton Danby and Devere Rogers are also joining this time around. Returning stars include Bautista as CIA operative JJ, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal and Ken Jeong.

The first film was initially a theatrical play, but ultimately was released by Amazon Prime rather than in theaters in North America. The service ScreenEngine reported My Spy was the third-most watched SVOD film of 2020. My Spy centers on Bautista’s JJ, who is tasked with monitoring a young girl, Sophie (Coleman), and her widowed mother (Parisa Fitz-Henley), who are on the run from her international terrorist brother-in-law (Greg Bryk). After Sophie discovers JJ is a spy, she forces him to ply his spycraft to her benefit.

Peter Segal returns to direct the sequel, which finds a now-teenage Sophie (Coleman) enlisting JJ to chaperone her school choir’s trip to Italy, where they become embroiled in an international terrorist plot. STXfilms and Madison Wells Studio production are behind the project.

Producers on The Eternal City are Chris Bender and Jake Weiner via Good Fear Content. Bautista and Jonathan Meisner will also produce via Dogbone Entertainment, with Segal, Robert Simonds and Gigi Pritzker producing via Madison Wells. The film is based on a story by Segal, with Jon and Erich Hoeber penning the script and Segal revising it.

“We were so delighted with the success of My Spy. It is an absolute privilege to reunite with Pete Segal, Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, and the rest of the talented cast and filmmakers — along with some very exciting additions,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios.

Added Segal: “Having Anna, Craig and Flula join our amazing cast is like a kiss from the comedy gods.”