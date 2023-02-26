NAACP Image Awards: Nicco Annan, Angela Bassett Among Early Winners

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards are currently being presented in a live awards ceremony hosted by Queen Latifah and airing on BET.

The host kicked off the show with a celebratory monologue by singing “I’m Gonna Live Till I Die,” “Ladies First” and “About Damn Time” in between call outs to the Black women and men in the audience.

“That’s right. Live, live, live. That’s what we all must do,” Latifah said after her musical opener. “Look at us. I see so many beautiful Black queens and kings.”

She called the stars in attendance examples of “drive, determination and success.”

Latifah also specifically praised Black women, who she called “superheroes,” “a role we didn’t choose.”

“By the way, if no one told you today, I love you,” Latifah told the audience.

She later shouted out Black men including Jonathan Majors.

Latifah joked that she wasn’t sure how the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III star was at the awards and in “every movie” in theaters now. She also urged Black Panther: Wakanda Forever writer-director Ryan Coogler to take a bow for the Marvel franchise’s success.

And she shouted out trailblazing Black political figures including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

She also took a moment to acknowledge the “ongoing heartbreaking murder” of young Black men and women, citing Tyre Nichols in particular as the names of high-profile Black people who were killed were displayed on the screen behind her.

And she encouraged the audience to continue loving each other, saying that the awards show exists to love and celebrate each other.

After the first commercial break, Latifah introduced special guest Brittney Griner, who walked out with her wife to a standing ovation.

Early winners included drama actor and actress winners Nicco Annan (P-Valley) and Angela Bassett (9-1-1), respectively. Earlier in the week, Bassett won for her Oscar-nominated role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Also in the two-hour special, Kerry Washington presented Serena Williams with the Jackie Robinson Sports Award and Leon W. Russell presented Bennie Thompson with the Chairman’s Award.

Presenters for the live show, which is being simulcast across various Paramount networks including CBS and MTV, include Brian White, Method Man, Damson Idris, Taye Diggs, Harold Perrineau, Issa Rae, Janelle Monáe, Janelle James, Jonathan Majors, Kerry Washington, Letitia Wright, Morris Chestnut, Ms. Pat, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Terrence Howard, Tracee Ellis Ross and Zendaya.

The NAACP is also set to honor Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade with the President’s Award, and Benjamin Crump with the Social Justice Impact Award.

The most nominated projects for this year’s NAACP Image Awards are Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with 12 nods, The Woman King and Abbott Elementary with nine nods apiece, Black-ish with seven nods and Till, From Scratch, P-Valley and Queen Sugar with six nods each.

Saturday night’s telecast comes after a week of non-televised ceremonies where winners were recognized in multiple categories. The first four nights consisted of virtual presentations each evening: Beyoncé and Rihanna were among the winners from night one; Jennifer Hudson, Trevor Noah and Viola Davis were among those winning during night two; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Quinta Brunson and Keke Palmer were among the night three winners; and Abbott Elementary, Atlanta and Better Call Saul were among the fourth night’s winners. On Thursday, the outstanding make-up, hairstyling and costume design winners were announced at a fashion show. And on Friday night, more awards were presented at an off-camera dinner and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Abbott Elementary were the top winners, with three awards each.

As of Saturday, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had already won seven awards and Abbott Elementary had collected five prizes.

The list of nominees below will be updated as they are revealed live. Refresh for the latest.

Entertainer of the Year

Angela Bassett

Mary J. Blige

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Outstanding Motion Picture

A Jazzman’s Blues (Netflix)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Emancipation (Apple TV)

The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Till (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya – Nope (Universal Pictures)

Jonathan Majors – Devotion (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Joshua Boone – A Jazzman’s Blues (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul (Focus Features)

Will Smith – Emancipation (Apple)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Danielle Deadwyler – Till (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Keke Palmer – Alice (Vertical Entertainment)

Letitia Wright – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Regina Hall – Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul (Focus Features)

Viola Davis – The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Atlanta (FX)

black-ish (ABC)

Rap Sh!t (HBO Max)

The Wonder Years (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Damson Idris – Snowfall (FX)

Jabari Banks – Bel-Air (Peacock)

Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Nicco Annan – P-Valley (Starz) (WINNER)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (FOX) (WINNER)

Brandee Evans – P-Valley (Starz)

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer (CBS)

Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO Max)

More to come.