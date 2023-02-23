NAACP Image Awards: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ Quinta Brunson, Keke Palmer Among Night Three’s Non-Televised Winners

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast, Quinta Brunson and Keke Palmer are among the winners from the third night of the NAACP Image Awards‘ non-televised ceremonies.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which led all the nominees heading into the week’s ceremonies, took the award for best ensemble cast in a motion picture.

Abbott Elementary creator and star Brunson won the award for best breakthrough creative in television. Brunson has been collecting awards for her hit comedy, including an Emmy for best comedy series writing, a Golden Globe for best actress in a TV series — musical or comedy and a Television Critics Association Award for individual achievement in comedy. For best breakthrough creative in motion pictures, Ericka Nicole Malone (Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story) took home the honor.

Other winners during night three included Palmer for best character voice-over performance in a film for her role as Izzy Hawthorne in Lightyear, while Kyla Pratt took home the TV equivalent for her voice role of Penny Proud in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. That show also was named best animated series, while Tab Time won the award for best children’s program.

Glynn Turman won the award for best guest performance for Queen Sugar, while supporting actress and actor honors (for a TV movie, limited series or dramatic special) went to Nia Long (The Best Man: The Final Chapters) and Keith David (From Scratch), respectively.

Other awards were handed out in the shortform categories.

NAACP will continue to recognize winners in non-televised categories virtually Thursday, followed by an awards dinner and program Friday that will be hosted by actress Bresha Webb. The live broadcast featuring the televised categories will take place on Saturday night, with Queen Latifah hosting. The live show will be simulcast across Paramount Global networks including BET HER, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP TV, Smithsonian, TV Land and VH1.

Beyoncé and Rihanna were among the winners from night one, while Jennifer Hudson, Trevor Noah and Viola Davis were among those winning during night two.

A full list of winners from night three follows.

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

A Jazzman’s Blues (Netflix)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) (WINNER)

Emancipation (Apple TV)

The Woman King (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Till (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Angela Bassett – Wendell & Wild (Netflix)

Keke Palmer – Lightyear (Walt Disney Studios) (WINNER)

Kevin Hart – DC League of Super-Pets (Warner Bros. Pictures / WAG / DC)

Lyric Ross – Wendell & Wild (Netflix)

Taraji P. Henson – Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)

Dear Mama… (Film Independent) (WINNER)

Fannie (Chromatic Black)

Fathead (University of Southern California)

Incomplete (20th Century Digital, Hulu)

Pens & Pencils (Wavelength Productions/Black TV & Film Collective)

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

I Knew Superman (Houghtonville Animation)

More Than I Want To Remember (MTV Entertainment Studios) (WINNER)

Supercilious (York Cinemas)

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (Apple Studios)

We Are Here (271 Films)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Elvis Mitchell – Is That Black Enough For You?!? (Netflix)

Ericka Nicole Malone – Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story (Hulu) (WINNER)

Krystin Ver Linden – Alice (Vertical Entertainment)

Mo McRae – A Lot of Nothing (RLJE)

Stephen Adetumbi, Jarrett Roseborough – This Is My Black (Campus of Pine Forge Academy)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Glynn Turman – Women of the Movement (ABC)

Keith David – From Scratch (Netflix) (WINNER)

Omar Benson Miller – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Russell Hornsby – Mike (Hulu)

Terrence “TC” Carson – A Wesley Christmas (AMC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Alexis Floyd – Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Danielle Deadwyler – From Scratch (Netflix)

Melissa De Sousa – The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

Nia Long – The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock) (WINNER)

Phylicia Rashad – Little America (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Family Reunion (Netflix)

Raising Dion (Netflix)

Raven’s Home (Disney+)

Tab Time (YouTube Originals) (WINNER)

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High – That Girl Lay Lay (Nickelodeon)

Cameron J. Wright – Family Reunion (Netflix)

Elisha Williams – The Wonder Years (ABC)

Khali Spraggins – The Upshaws (Netflix)

Ja’Siah Young – Raising Dion (Netflix) (WINNER)

Outstanding Guest Performance

Amanda Gorman – Sesame Street (HBO Max)

Chance the Rapper – South Side (HBO Max)

Colman Domingo – Euphoria (HBO Max)

Glynn Turman – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network) (WINNER)

Gabourey Sidibe – American Horror Stories (FX)

Outstanding Animated Series

Central Park (Apple TV+)

Eureka! (Disney Junior)

Gracie’s Corner (YouTube)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+) (WINNER)

Zootopia+ (Disney+)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Billy Porter – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Cedric the Entertainer – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Chris Bridges – Karma’s World (Netflix)

Cree Summer – Rugrats (Nickelodeon)

Kyla Pratt – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+) (WINNER)

Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama

Between The Scenes – The Daily Show (Comedy Central) (WINNER)

Oh Hell No! With Marlon Wayans (Facebook Watch)

Rise Up, Sing Out (Disney+)

Sunday Dinner (YouTube)

Zootopia+ (Disney+)

Outstanding Short Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction

Black Independent Films: A Brief History (Turner Classic Movies)

Daring Simone Biles (Snap) (WINNER)

Historian’s Take (PBS)

NFL 360 (NFL Network)

Omitted: The Black Cowboy (ESPN)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Amy Wang – From Scratch (Netflix)

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins – Kindred (FX)

Hannah Cope – Karma’s World (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC) (WINNER)

Syreeta Singleton – Rap Sh!t (HBO Max)