Oscar-Nominated Song “Naatu Naatu” From ‘RRR’ to Be Performed at Academy Awards

Oscar-nominated song “Naatu Naatu,” the Indian Telugu-language song from RRR, will be performed at the 2023 Oscars.

“Naatu Naatu” is nominated for best original song, and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform the song. The song’s music is written by M.M. Keeravaani, while its lyrics are written by Chandrabose.

The song beat out tunes by Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga to win best original song at the 2023 Golden Globes.

David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux will also take the stage at the Oscars to perform “This Is a Life,” the Oscar-nominated song from Everything Everywhere All at Once, as will Rihanna, who will sing the Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Sofia Carson, who will perform the nominated song “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman, accompanied by songwriter Diane Warren.

The final best original song Oscar nominee is Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick.

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads this year’s Oscar nominees with 11 nods, followed by All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin with nine each, Elvis with eight, The Fabelmans with seven, Tár and Top Gun: Maverick with six each, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with five.

The 95th Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET from the Dolby Theatre on March 12. Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner are showrunners and will executive producer with Molly McNearney.