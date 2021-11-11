‘Naked Gun’ Co-Creator David Zucker to Spoof Noir Movies With ‘Star of Malta’ (Exclusive)

Veteran comedy filmmaker David Zucker has spoofed disaster movies with comedy classic Airplane! and horror movies with the Scary Movie franchise. Now he has set his sights on a new target: classic film noir and caper movies.

Zucker and his frequent collaborators Pat Proft and Michael McManus have reunited for The Star of Malta, a period comedy that RainMaker Films will produce and finance.

Zucker will direct and co-wrote the script with Proft, the creator of the Police Academy movies who worked with Zucker on several Naked Gun and Scary Movie pics, and McManus, who worked on Hot Shots Part Deux and Mafia!.

Set in late 1940’s America, Malta follows prizefighter Joe Medina, newly released from prison for killing his opponent in the ring, as he pursues his love, Harriet Evans, to Hollywood. Hitchhiking west, he accidentally gains possession of a highly sought-after but cursed gemstone, known as The Star of Malta, and proceeds on an accidental murder spree, leaving a trail of people he never intended to kill.

Producing for RainMaker Films is Corey DeSalvo. Clay Pecorin and Russell Geyser will executive produce.

RainMaker produced the sci-fi thriller Stowaway that starred Anna Kendrick and Daniel Dae Kim and hit Netflix earlier this year. It also recently produced the horror thriller Separation, which starred Rupert Friend.

Zucker is considered one of the pioneers of the spoof film comedy genre due to his output as both director and co-writer in the 1980s with movies such as Airplane!, Top Secret!, The Naked Gun and its sequels. He partnered with Proft as co-writer for the Gun movies and again when they took over the Scary Movie franchise in the 2000s. Their films have a combined gross of over a billion dollars at the global box office.

Malta will be the first outing for Zucker as well as Proft since writing 2013’s Scary Movie V.

Zucker is repped by APA, Randi Siegel Entertainment and Cohen Gardner LLP. Proft is repped by Sloan Offer.