Liam Neeson in Talks for ‘Naked Gun’ Reboot from Paramount, Director Akiva Schaffer

Naked Gun is getting a reboot.

Lonely Island member Akiva Schaffer is set to direct a reboot of the classic slapstick movie for Paramount, with Liam Neeson in early talks to star.

The famed Zucker Abrahams and Zucker franchise follows the happenings and mishaps of officer Frank Drebin, made famous by Leslie Nielsen. The trio of movies became known for sight gags, celebrity cameos, and Nielsen’s masterful physical comedy.

Plot details for the reboot are being kept under wraps.

Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, who worked with Schaffer on the recent Disney+ movie Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers, wrote the screenplay. Mark Hentemann and Alec Sulkin penned a previous draft.

Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins are set to produce via Fuzzy Door. Schaffer will executive produce.

Neeson is repped by CAA and Artist Rights Group. Schaffer, whose other credits include Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, is represented by UTA and Johnson Shapiro. Gregor and Mand are represented by UTA and Kaplan/Perrone.