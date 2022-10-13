Liam Neeson in Talks for ‘Naked Gun’ Reboot from Paramount, Director Akiva Schaffer

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Naked Gun is getting a reboot.
Lonely Island member Akiva Schaffer is set to direct a reboot of the classic slapstick movie for Paramount, with Liam Neeson in early talks to star.
The famed Zucker Abrahams and Zucker franchise follows the happenings and mishaps of officer Frank Drebin, made famous by Leslie Nielsen. The trio of movies became known for sight gags, celebrity cameos, and Nielsen’s masterful physical comedy.
Plot details for the reboot are being kept under wraps.
Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, who worked with Schaffer on the recent Disney+ movie Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers, wrote the screenplay. Mark Hentemann and Alec Sulkin penned a previous draft.
Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins are set to produce via Fuzzy Door. Schaffer will executive produce.
Neeson is repped by CAA and Artist Rights Group. Schaffer, whose other credits include Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, is represented by UTA and Johnson Shapiro. Gregor and Mand are represented by UTA and Kaplan/Perrone.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Heat Vision
Ryan Reynolds, ‘Strange World’ Writer-Director Qui Nguyen Tackling Movie Based on Disney Theme Park Attraction ‘Society of Explorers and Adventurers’
-
Pierce Brosnan
Dwayne Johnson, ‘Black Adam’ Cast on Film’s 15-Year Journey and Hopes for DCEU’s Future
-
-
Peter Berg
Pickleball Doc in Works From Peter Berg’s Film 45, Co-Directors Seth Porges and Mary Pilon (Exclusive)
-
-
Heat Vision
DC’s ‘Legion of Super-Heroes’ Sets Voice Cast With Meg Donnelly and Harry Shum Jr. to Star (Exclusive)