Nancy Meyers to Make Directing Return With Netflix Movie

After a long hiatus, Nancy Meyers — the filmmaker behind The Parent Trap, Something’s Gotta Give and Father of the Bride — is returning to the director’s chair.

Meyers will write, direct and produce a feature film for Netflix. The comedy is not yet titled and the logline is being kept under wraps.

The Meyers cannon also includes The Holiday, It’s Complicated, and What Women Want. Meyers last directed the 2015 comedy The Intern, starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro, and produced the 2017 Reese Witherspoon-starter Home Again, written and directed by her daughter Hallie Meyers-Shyer, but has yet to make a film since.

“I am taking a break,” said Meyers back in 2019 during a conversation with Mindy Kaling at the annual Produced By conference. She also discussed the disappearance of mid-budget comedies like hers from the theatrical marketplace: “The business has changed in a way that is somewhat unrecognizable to me.”

Netflix worked with Meyers on the short film Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish), which was made to benefit the pandemic efforts of World Central Kitchen. That short, which brought back the cast from the Father of the Bride films along with actors like De Niro and Florence Pugh, was released on the streamer’s social media channels.

Meyers is repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.