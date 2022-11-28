Nancy Pelosi Doc From Daughter Alexandra Pelosi Gets HBO Release Date

Documentary filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi’s film about her politico mother has a release date.

After CNN announced Alexandra had been working on a documentary about her mother last month, HBO revealed on Monday that the Journeys With George filmmaker’s latest film, Pelosi in the House, will examine Nancy Pelosi’s time in Congress and was shot over the course of three decades. Premiering Dec. 13 on HBO and HBO Max, the film will chronicle Nancy’s time as a public figure from her ascension to Congress in 1987 until President Biden’s Inauguration in 2021, touching on her efforts to pass the Affordable Care Act and the COVID-19 relief package.

Breaking in to politics as a volunteer organizer, Nancy was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1987, representing San Francisco’s 5th District. Climbing the ranks over the course of her decades-long career, Nancy became the first female Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2007. Earlier this month, Nancy announced that she would not run for reelection as House speaker, but will retain her seat in Congress.

Alexandra, a former network news producer, has worked on 14 documentary titles with HBO, including Journeys With George, Homeless: The Motel Kids of Orange County and Friends of God: A Road Trip With Alexandra Pelosi.

Alexandra shot, directed and produced the film, which was edited by Geof Bartz and executive produced by HBO doc leaders Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller.

In October, CNN premiered footage that Alexandra shot during the Jan. 6 riot. In the clip, the House speaker stated that she would “punch” former President Trump if he marched on the Capitol with the crowd. The footage also documented how Nancy and other officials were evacuated to Fort McNair from the Capitol and how they requested backup from the National Guard.