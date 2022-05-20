Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo Join Robert Pattinson in Bong Joon Ho’s Sci-Fi Movie

Parasite Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho is filling out the cast for his next movie.

Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo are joining Robert Pattinson in the untitled sci-fi pic for Warner Bros. Pictures based on Edward Ashton’s forthcoming novel Mickey7. Ruffalo and Collette are understood to be in talks to join the film, while Pattinson and Ackie have inked formal deals.

Mickey7 is described as Andy Wier’s The Martian meets Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter. It centers on Mickey7, a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. This expendable employee takes jobs too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories intact. When Mickey7 is presumed dead, he returns to the mission’s base only to see that a new clone, Mickey8, has taken his place. The book is published by St. Martin, an imprint of Macmillan.

Kate Street Picture Company and Plan B will join Warner Bros. in producing the Oscar-winning director’s adaptation of Mickey7. Bong will write, direct, and produce the film for his production company Offscreen.

The untitled project reteams Bong and Kate Street Picture Company’s Dooho Choi and Brad Pitt’s Plan B after their collaboration on the South Korean director’s critically acclaimed 2017 release Okja. The project is also Bong’s first since his 2019 Oscar best picture and Cannes Palme d’Or winner Parasite.

Bong was already a critically beloved filmmaker thanks to movies such as Snowpiercer (2013) when his dramatic thriller Parasite took the world by storm in 2019. The story about the twisted dynamic between two families under one roof earned Bong the best director Oscar and he shared the trophy for best original screenplay.

Warner Bros. Pictures also has a limited series based on Parasite that is currently in the works at HBO, with Bong and Choi executive producing alongside Adam McKay and Kevin Messick.