TIFF: Nat Wolff Joins Lucy Hale in Rom-Com ‘Which Brings Me to You’ (Exclusive)

Nat Wolff is set to star opposite Lucy Hale in upcoming romantic comedy Which Brings Me to You.

The feature will reunite the Palo Alto, Paper Towns and The Kill Team actor with filmmaker Peter Hutchings (Can You Keep a Secret?, Then Came You), who directed their recent hit The Hating Game. Production is due to start in New York City and New Jersey on September 19th.

From a screenplay by Keith Bunin (Onward, Horns) adapted from the novel by Julianna Baggot and Steve Almond, Which Brings Me to You follows Jane (Hale), a freelance journalist, and Will (Wolf)), a photographer, who are immediately drawn to each other at a mutual friend’s wedding. After the pair sneak off to hook up in the coat room, all signs point to an empty one-night stand. Instead, over the next 24 hours, they share stories of their most embarrassing sexual encounters, first loves, heartbreak and whirlwind romances, discovering each other through heartwarming, hilarious and sometimes tragic tales. Can they let go of their pasts, overcome their fears and place their trust in one another, in the hope of finding something truly special?

“I’m thrilled to have Nat onboard Which Brings Me to You,” said Hutchings. “He’s funny, charming, and utterly perfect for this role, and he and Lucy have a magnetic chemistry. We can’t wait to share this story with the world.”

First announced in Cannes, where Mister Smith launched sales, Which Brings Me to You is being produced by Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady of BCDF Pictures, with and Hale and Wolff executive producing. Mister Smith has already closed several key international pre-sales, with the film picked up by Signature Entertainment for the U.K., Leonine for Germany, SND for France, Ascot Elite for Switzerland and Rialto for Australia/New Zealand.

Wolff is repped by WME, Definition Entertainment and Untitled Entertainment. Hale is repped by ICM Partners and Reel Talent Management. Hutchings is represented by Lit Entertainment Group.