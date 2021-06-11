Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore Board Todd Haynes’ ‘May December’

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore are reteaming to star in Todd Haynes’ May December.

The family drama, to be shopped to international buyers at Cannes by Rocket Science, will see Moore and Haynes reunite for the sixth time after collaborations that include Far from Heaven. Haynes will helm May December based on a screenplay by Samy Burch.

The film begins 20 years after a notorious tabloid romance between Gracie Atherton-Yu and her husband Joe and as their twins are to graduate from high school. When Hollywood actress Elizabeth Berry spends time with the family to better understand Gracie, who she will be playing in a film, family dynamics unravel under the pressure of the outside gaze.

Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell of Gloria Sanchez Productions and Christine Vachon and Pam Koffler of Killer Films will produce alongside Portman and Sophie Mas under their MountainA banner. May December is set to shoot in 2022.

“What so appealed to me about Samy Burch’s exceptional script was how it navigated potentially volatile subject matter with a kind of observational patience that allowed the characters in the story to be explored with uncommon subtlety,” Haynes said in a statement.

Haynes’ documentary The Velvet Underground will have a world premiere as part of the official selection at the Cannes Film Festival next month. Portman recently completed work on Marvel Studios/Disney’s Thor: Love and Thunder for director Taika Waititi.

Moore is starring in Universal Pictures’ Dear Evan Hansen, to be released this fall. UTA Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance are representing the U.S rights sale for May December.

