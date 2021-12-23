Skip to main content

National Board of Review Awards Gala Postponed Due to COVID-19 Surge

The star-studded event was set to take place Jan. 11 in New York City.

National Board gala
Angelina Jolie and family at a previous National Board of Review gala Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

The National Board of Review has postponed its annual Awards Gala, which was set for Jan. 11 at Cipriani in New York City, due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge.

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of our guests, members and community, we have made the decision to postpone the NBR’s annual Awards Gala,” NBR President Annie Schulhof said in a statement Thursday. “We look forward to celebrating this year’s honorees, safely, at a later time.”

Further details on the postponement will be announced in the coming weeks.

The decision follows a handful of New York and Los Angeles live events that have either canceled or postponed amid the rise in cases due to the highly contagious omicron variant, which became the dominant strain on Monday. In the gear-up to awards season and amid the virus surge, Hollywood events including the Academy’s Governors Awards, the AFI Awards, the BAFTA Tea party and Critics Choice Awards have all altered plans.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad