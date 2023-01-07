‘Tár’ Named Best Picture by National Society of Film Critics

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Tár was named best picture by the National Society of Film Critics in the group’s 57th annual vote Saturday.
The film was among the key 2023 winners, as Cate Blanchett was named best actress for her titular role, while writer-director Todd Field prevailed for best screenplay. Also faring well was The Banshees of Inisherin, with Colin Farrell winning best actor for his performances in that and After Yang, while Banshees’ Kerry Condon was chosen as best supporting actress.
Ke Huy Quan continued his awards-season momentum with a best supporting actor triumph for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Additionally, Charlotte Wells landed the best director prize for Aftersun.
Related Stories
The group selected winners in the following categories: picture, director, actor, actress, supporting actor, supporting actress, screenplay and cinematography.
Last year, the group’s selection for best picture was director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car, which went on to win the Oscar for best international feature film. Among the organization’s other notable picks from 2021 releases, Drive My Car’s Hidetoshi Nishijima won for best actor, while Parallel Mothers’ Penélope Cruz was chosen as best actress.
Winners were announced Saturday via the National Society of Film Critics’ official Twitter account. The complete winners list is below.
Best picture: Tár
Runners-up: Aftersun
No Bears
Best director: Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Runners-up: Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave
Jafar Panahi, No Bears
Best actor: Colin Farrell, After Yang and The Banshees of Inisherin
Runners-up: Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Best actress: Cate Blanchett, Tár
Runners-up: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tilda Swinton, The Eternal Daughter, and Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Runners-up: Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best supporting actress: Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Runners-up: Nina Hoss, Tár
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Best screenplay: Todd Field, Tár
Runners-up: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
James Gray, Armageddon Time
Best cinematography: Michał Dymek, EO
Runners-up: Hoyte van Hoytema, Nope
Kim Ji-yong, Decision to Leave
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Pinocchio
Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuarón Reflect on Longtime Friendship, Career Highs and Challenges in Three Amigos Conversation
-
Rambling Reporter
Jane Fonda Says Meeting Tom Brady on ‘80 for Brady’ Set Made Her Weak in the Knees: “I Was Completely Starstruck”
-
-
Rambling Reporter
Sally Field on How Potential Date With Steven Spielberg Led to 50-Year Friendship: “I Can’t Imagine My Life Without Him”
-
Heat Vision
‘Sea Beast’ Sequel in the Works as Filmmaker Chris Williams Signs Overall Deal With Netflix (Exclusive)