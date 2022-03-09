Theater Owners Group Establishes Non-Profit Cinema Foundation

The National Association of Theatre Owners on Wednesday announced the formation of The Cinema Foundation.

The new donor-supported, charitable non-profit is dedicated to developing future diverse workforces within the exhibition industry, and growing moviegoing communities through research, education and philanthropy.

The Cinema Foundation is supported by NATO and an array of new partners, including technology companies, food and beverage leaders, members of the creative community and other individuals and companies dedicated to the future of cinema.

The foundation’s board of directors draws members from across the industry, including Jackie Brenneman (NATO), president; Tori A. Baker (Salt Lake Film Society), vice president; Brian Schultz (Look Cinemas), secretary; Eduardo Acuna (Cinépolis Americas), treasurer; and directors Adam Cassels (Cinionic); Michelle Maddalena (Dolby Laboratories); and Katherine Twells (The Coca-Cola Company).

“The future of the cinema industry is being determined right now,” said The Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman. “The Cinema Foundation is designed to bring together key industry stakeholders from business, technology and the creative community to be the leading voice in what that future will be.”

The key priorities of The Cinema Foundation include promoting the industry as a great place to work via recruitment campaigns, training programs and opportunities for career growth.

It’s tasked with promotion efforts like building on NATO’s relationships with the creative community to grow audiences, promote the industry and diversify content options.

The center will also work to ensure the industry’s technology is future ready and meets standards that help key stakeholders including filmmakers, manufacturers and exhibitors while also avoiding costly barriers that do not enhance the theatrical experience.

“I firmly believe in The Cinema Foundation and its important role in contributing to the magic of moviegoing,” said Brian Schultz of Look Cinemas. “The Foundation will create dynamic employment opportunities for the industry’s future workforce and develop programs that ensure a healthy exhibition industry that brings economic and cultural vibrancy to communities everywhere.”

Added Adam Cassels of Cinionic, “Our industry has a long heritage of innovation, connecting a diverse ecosystem to further the cinematic experience. The Cinema Foundation creates a space to continue innovating and collaborating to meet the needs of moviegoers, the creative community, and cinema professionals across the exhibition landscape.”