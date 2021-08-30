Neil LaBute to Direct Diane Kruger, Ray Nicholson in ‘Out of the Blue’

Neil LaBute is set to direct Out of the Blue, to star Diane Kruger and Ray Nicholson, for Quiver Distribution.

The indie thriller portrays Connor (Nicholson) meeting Marilyn, played by Kruger and whose seductive charm transforms his dull life into a thrilling fantasy world. Connor plunges headlong into an adulterous affair, only to discover Marilyn is trapped in a nightmare with an abusive husband and vulnerable stepdaughter.

Kruger will appear in Universal Pictures’ The 355, directed by Simon Kinberg and starring Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz and Lupita Nyong’o. Nicholson’s recent credits include Emerald Fennell’s black comedy thriller Promising Young Woman and Amazon’s drama TV series Panic.

LaBute is best known for writing and directing the 1997 black comedy In the Company of Men. Out of the Blue will start production next week in Rhode Island.

Berry Meyerowitz and Tara L. Craig will produce, while Jeff Sackman and Larry Greenberg will executive produce. Quiver packaged the project and financed the film via BondIt Media Capital.

Quiver will also handle worldwide distribution of the film and introduce it to buyers at the Toronto Film Festival. LaBute is repped by The Gersh Agency and ICM Partners.

Kruger is repped by UTA, UBBA, Untitled and Altitude. Nicholson is represented by UTA and Sugar23.