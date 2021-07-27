Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Host ‘Mitchells vs. Machines’ Team at Hamptons Home for Screening

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka opened their Hamptons home and the grounds surrounding it for an outdoor screening of Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines on Sunday night.

The family-friendly event drew many notable names (and their offspring) including Netflix’s Scott Stuber and wife Molly Sims, uber-producer and filmmaker Shawn Levy and wife Serena, newly-minted double Emmy nominee Jean Smart, Untitled Entertainment’s Jason Weinberg, Don Lemon and partner Tim Malone. Other attendees included: Christie Brinkley, Ralph Macchio, Rachel Zoe and husband Rodger Berman, race car legend Jeff Gordon and wife Ingrid Vandebosch, Dylan Lauren, Jane Buffett, Oscar winners Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi, YouTube’s Derek Blasberg, Jill Rappaport, Daniel Benedict and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir.

The event kicked off with a summer picnic that featured a buffet of fried chicken, buttered East End lobster rolls, penne, Mexican corn salad and grilled summer vegetables along with freshly made pizza from an outdoor oven. Ice cream sandwiches, cherry and lemon ices, Sno-cones and s’mores, along with movie favorites classic butter and caramel popcorn were served for dessert.

After dusk, guests settled on blankets in the backyard for the screening, which followed an introduction from Oscar-winning producers and filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller and comments from co-director Michael Rianda. The screening came just days after Netflix revealed that The Mitchells vs. The Machines was its most-watched animated debut, with 53 million member households tuning in in the first 28 days after its March release.

Shawn Levy and Scott Stuber Joe Schildhorn/BFA