×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Neon Nabs Renate Reinsve’s ‘Handling the Undead’ Horror Drama

The Norwegian film reunites ‘The Worst Person in the World’ stars Reinsve and Anders Danielsen Lie in the feature debut of director Thea Hvistendahl.

Renate Reinsve
Renate Reinsve Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Neon has acquired the North American and British distribution rights to the horror drama Handling the Undead, starring Oscar-nominated Renate Reinsve.

Reinsve earned the best actress crown at Cannes for her star turn in The Worst Person in the World. She is joined in Handling The Undead by fellow Worst Person in the World actor Anders Danielsen Lie in the feature debut for director Thea Hvistendahl.

The film about three families facing loss and grief is currently in production and is produced by Kristin Emblem & Guri Neby under their Einar Film banner and also stars Bjørn Sundquist, Bente Børsum and Bahars Pars.

Related Stories

Sabrina Baracetti and Thomas Bertacche
Movie News

Venice According to Italian Festival Insiders Sabrina Baracetti and Thomas Bertacche

Triangle of Sadness
Movie News

'Triangle of Sadness' Director Calls Working With Charlbi Dean "an Honor" After Star's Sudden Death

Hvistendahl earlier directed the documentary AdjøMontebello and several short films, including Virgins4lyfe, which was nominated for the Grand Jury Award at SXSW.

Handling the Undead is set on a hot summer day in Oslo, Norway, as a strange electric field surrounding the city sets off a collective migraine across town. The character-driven genre pic deals with emotions around grief and mortality and the battle of accepting what we can’t control.

Handling the Undead is co-produced by Zentropa Sweden and Filmiki. TrustNordisk is representing the international distribution rights. Neon’s Jason Wald negotiated the U.S. and U.K. distribution deal with Nick Shumaker at Anonymous Content acting for the filmmakers.

Neon recently acquired South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook’s Oldboy starring Choi Min-sik, Yoo Ji-tae, and Kang Hye-jung, and Laura Poitras’ All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, to be released theatrically in fall 2022.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad