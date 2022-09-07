Neon Nabs Renate Reinsve’s ‘Handling the Undead’ Horror Drama

Neon has acquired the North American and British distribution rights to the horror drama Handling the Undead, starring Oscar-nominated Renate Reinsve.

Reinsve earned the best actress crown at Cannes for her star turn in The Worst Person in the World. She is joined in Handling The Undead by fellow Worst Person in the World actor Anders Danielsen Lie in the feature debut for director Thea Hvistendahl.

The film about three families facing loss and grief is currently in production and is produced by Kristin Emblem & Guri Neby under their Einar Film banner and also stars Bjørn Sundquist, Bente Børsum and Bahars Pars.

Hvistendahl earlier directed the documentary AdjøMontebello and several short films, including Virgins4lyfe, which was nominated for the Grand Jury Award at SXSW.

Handling the Undead is set on a hot summer day in Oslo, Norway, as a strange electric field surrounding the city sets off a collective migraine across town. The character-driven genre pic deals with emotions around grief and mortality and the battle of accepting what we can’t control.

Handling the Undead is co-produced by Zentropa Sweden and Filmiki. TrustNordisk is representing the international distribution rights. Neon’s Jason Wald negotiated the U.S. and U.K. distribution deal with Nick Shumaker at Anonymous Content acting for the filmmakers.

Neon recently acquired South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook’s Oldboy starring Choi Min-sik, Yoo Ji-tae, and Kang Hye-jung, and Laura Poitras’ All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, to be released theatrically in fall 2022.