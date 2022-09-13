TIFF: Neon Acquires Eco-Terrorist Thriller ‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’

Neon has won the race to acquire How to Blow Up a Pipeline in one of the first major acquisitions from Toronto.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Ariela Barer, Kristine Froseth, Lukas Gage, Forrest Goodluck, Sasha Lane, Jayme Lawson, Marcus Scribner, Jake Weary, Irene Bedard and Olive Jane Lorraine, the heist thriller had generated sizeable buzz among distributors The Hollywood Reporter had spoken to following its TIFF world premiere.

Based on Andreas Malm’s manifesto tackling the climate crisis, How To Blow Up A Pipeline was directed by Daniel Goldhaber (CAM), produced, co-written, and starring Ariela Barer (Runaways, Atypical), co-written by Jordan Sjol and edited by Daniel Garber (CAM, Some Kind of Heaven) and follows a crew of young environmental activists who execute a daring mission to sabotage an oil pipeline. It’s described as part high-stakes heist, part radical exploration of direct action as climate activism.

“When we started working on this movie, Neon was a dream distribution partner,” said filmmakers Goldhaber, Barer, Sjol, and Garber. “They’ve done such incredible work supporting movies that are on the cutting edge of cinema and are constantly thinking of new, out-of-the-box ways to connect audiences and films. We are so lucky to have found a partner that has so passionately engaged with this project, and we could not be more thrilled to be collaborating with them to bring How to Blow Up a Pipeline to theaters across America.”

The deal for the film was negotiated by Jeff Deutchman and Mason Speta for NEON with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.