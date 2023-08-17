Neon Expands Marketing Team With Alexandra Altschuler, Don Wilcox Joining as Vice Presidents

As it prepares to launch one of its biggest titles to date, Michael Mann’s racing movie Ferrari, indie studio Neon is expanding its marketing team.

The company has tapped Alexandra Altschuler as vp of media and Don Wilcox as vp of marketing.

The two join Neon from previous tenures at another indie studio, A24. Altschuler helped launch multiple Academy Award winning projects over her five-year tenure at A24 and most recently worked on hit Australian horror film Talk to Me. She previously served as a paid social manager at Operam, Inc. and held roles at ABC Television, NBC Universal and E! Online.

Wilcox spent the last year and a half leading international marketing at A24 with campaigns for Academy Award-winners Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Whale under his belt. He also worked on campaigns for drama Past Lives and buzzy horror movie Pearl. Wilcox was previously at Amazon Prime Video for five years, serving as a film marketing lead where he led campaigns for Academy Award-winner Sound of Metal, Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria, Honey Boy and Val. Prior to Amazon, he held positions at Fox Searchlight, 20th Century Fox and WME.

Hollywood strikes notwithstanding, Neon is attempting to ramp up its production, acquisition and distribution operations. Ferrari is due to premiere at the Venice Film Festival and open wide in theaters on Christmas Day. The movie stars Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Shaliene Woodley, Patrick Dempsey and Jack O’Connell.

Neon is a key player on the festival scene — the studio has won four consecutive Palme d’Or awards at the Cannes Film Festival with Parasite in 2019, Titane in 2021, Triangle of Sadness in 2022 and Anatomy of a Fall in 2023. The latter is now headed for a North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September.