Neon Nabs Anne Hathaway Starrer ‘Eileen’

Neon has acquired the Anne Hathaway starrer Eileen for North America, with plans to release the film this fall.

Eileen, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, is based on the 2015 novel from Ottessa Moshfegh. It stars Thomasin McKenzie as Eileen, a peculiar young woman who works at a prison, where she is ostracized by her fellow coworkers. Things change for the better when a woman, played by Hathaway, begins working alongside her. As the two become closer, the woman entangles Elieen in a shocking crime.

William Oldroyd, who directed Florence Pugh in Lady Macbeth, directs from a script by Moshfegh and Luke Goebel. The director and writers produce along with Anthony Bregman, Stefanie Azpiazu and Peter Cron.

Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague also star in Eileen, which hails from Likely Story and Fifth Season, the latter also having debuted title Flora and Son at the Park City fest, with that project landing at Apple.

Likely Story’s Anthony Bregman, Stefanie Azpiazu, and Peter Cron produced, along with Luke Goebel and Moshfegh’s Omniscient Productions, and William Oldroyd. Eileen received backing from Film4.

Neon release Triangle of Sadness recently received a best picture nomination at the this year’s Oscars, and the indie outfit is currently in theaters with Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool, which premiered at the Sundance and Berlin Film Festivals earlier this year. Currently they are in production on Josh Oppenheimer’s musical The End, starring Tilda Swinton and George MacKay.

WME Independent and Fifth Season negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmaker.

The deal was announced some two months after the close of the Sundance Film Festival. Few deals were completed during the fest, the most notable being Netflix’s acquisition of Fair Play, Apple’s for Flora and Son, and Searchlight’s for Theater Camp. Films have continued to be acquired in delayed deals, like Searchlight taking Jonathan Majors starrer Magazine Dreams and Sony Pictures Classic acquiring Randall Park’s directorial debut Shortcomings.