Toronto: Neon Nabs Fest Closer Zhang Yimou’s ‘One Second’ for North America

On the heels of taking Palme d’Or winners in Julia Ducournau’s Titane and earlier the Oscar winner Parasite, Neon has acquired the North American rights to Chinese Director Zhang Yimou’s One Second, which will close the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 18.

The Cultural Revolution-set film was written by Zhang along with Zou Jingzhi and is based on the novel by Yan Geling, and stars Zhang Yi, Liu Haocun and Fan Wei. Yimou is known for movies like Raise the Red Lantern and Hero.

Neon premiered Titane in Cannes and acquired The Worst Person in the World and A Chiara out of the French festival. One Second finds a rural Chinese village coming together to restore a destroyed film reel. Among them is an escaped prisoner, a young vagabond scheming to steal the reel away and a projectionist known as Mr. Movie.

The film was shot in and around the small Chinese town of Dunhuang and was earlier set to bow in Berlin before that festival pulled the title. Yimou recently wrapped production on the crime drama Under the Light.

Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal for Neon with Eva Diederix of Wild Bunch. Wild Bunch is handling international sales. One Second is a Huanxi Media Group Production and is produced by William Kong, Ping Dong, Liwei Pang and Shaokun Xian.