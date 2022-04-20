Neon, Nat Geo to Release Sundance Opener ‘Fire of Love’

- Share this article on Facebook
Neon has pacted with National Geographic Documentary Films to release the documentary Fire of Love out of the Sundance Film Festival.
The immersive doc, which premiered in the U.S. doc competition section, tells the story of eccentric French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft as they captured the spectacular imagery of volcanoes and died in a volcanic explosion, doing the very thing that brought them together.
Neon plans a theatrical release this summer ahead of a streaming release on Disney+ later this year. Neon and National Geographic earlier released Matthew Heineman’s COVID doc The First Wave in 2021.
Sara Dosa directed Fire of Love, which uses rare archival footage and is narrated by Miranda July. Nat Geo, which was behind the Oscar-winning Free Solo, acquired the worldwide rights to Fire of Love out of Sundance and is now reteaming with Neon to ensure a U.S. theatrical release later this year.
In Sundance, Fire of Love was awarded the Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award. The film is produced by Shane Boris, Ina Fichman and Dosa.
Executive Producers are Greg Boustead and Jessica Harrop of Sandbox Films, Carolyn Bernstein of National Geographic Documentary Films and Josh Braun and Dan Braun of Submarine. The doc feature is a Sandbox Films, Intuitive Pictures & Cottage M production.
