Netflix Unveils First Looks at ‘Knives Out 2′, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans’ ‘Gray Man’

Netflix is carving up the 2022 calendar with a trailer featuring first looks at upcoming films such as Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel, The Russo Bros.’ The Gray Man and the Jamie Foxx vampire movie The Day Shift.

The star-studded trailer, released Thursday, includes actors directly addressing the camera while in character. Some appear in full costume, such as Enola Holmes 2‘s Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill and The School For Good And Evil‘s Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron. Grey Man star Ryan Gosling and Day Shift‘s Foxx say their lines in the middle of action scenes.

Other stars filming messages for the 2022 slate trailer include Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Reynolds, Halle Berry, Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa, Mark Wahlberg Kevin Hart, and Queen Latifah. Gathering footage of A-listers in character was no small task, with the Netflix team grabbing talent where they could, be it during production or press days.

The streaming service, which has 222 million total paid subscribers globally, plans to drop one new film a week this year, with Knives Out 2 considered one of its crown jewels. Netflix acquired the rights for two sequels in the Daniel Craig starring franchise for $469 million last year. On Jan. 21, Netflix stock fell after the company projected slower subscriber growth going forward. The stock remains down from January highs, but has been on the rebound over the past week. Co-CEO Reed Hastings, who bought $20 million additional Netflix shares last week, is among those who pounced to buy the dip.

Below are the release date that have already been announced:

Feb. 4: Through My Window (A Través De Mi Ventana) – February 4

Feb. 11: Tall Girl 2, Bigbug and Love and Leashes

Feb. 18: Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Feb. 25: Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

March 2: Against the Ice

March 3: The Weekend Away

March 11: The Adam Project

March 17: Rescued by Ruby

March 18: Windfall and Black Crab

April 15: Choose Or Die

April 22: Along for the Ride

April 28: Bubble

May 11: Operation Mincemeat

May 13: Senior Year